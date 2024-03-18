Final-wicket stand lifts Eaglehawk to thrilling junior premiership

Eaglehawk was crowned Bendigo District Cricket Association under-16A premiers after defeating Strathfieldsaye in a thrilling grand final.
The Hawks won by one wicket with an over to spare after chasing down Strathfieldsaye's imposing total of 8-216 from 50 overs.
Opener Kai O'Hehir made a stylish 56 off 67 balls to give the Hawks a solid foundation to build from.
Number three Zaxon Shelton compiled a well-made half-century before retiring and the Hawks looked in control.
However, the young Jets bounced back strongly thanks to a fine spell from William Robinson.
As Eaglehawk's middle-order faltered, Robinson picked up four wickets, including two in two balls, to leave the Borough 9-196 - 21 runs short of victory.
Shelton returned to the crease and joined Gus Bradley as the Borough's last chance.
The young duo kept their cool and steadily reduced the required total.
With two overs remaining the Hawks needed 10 runs to win.
Shelton and Bradley got bat on ball, ran well between the wickets and a three to Bradley off the penultimate delivery of the 49th over tied the scores.
Fittingly, Shelton hit the winning runs next ball and the Hawks celebrated a remarkable victory in a high-quality junior final.
Shelton finished unbeaten on 69 from 83 balls, while Bradley was 13 not out in a match-winning stand of 21.
Robinson was the pick of the Jets' attack, taking 4-39, while Harrison Bennett impressed with 2-20 from his 10 overs.
On day one, Jets' skipper Miller Armstrong made 51, James Balic chipped in with 37 and Robinson blasted a brisk unbeaten 56 from 40 balls to ensure their side had a competitive total.
Shelton (3-43) and Henry Martin (2-24) were the most successful bowlers for the Borough.
Strathdale-Maristians' dominance of junior cricket continued in the under-14A grand final.
In an all-Strathdale grand final, the Suns (8-148) defeated the Orange (144) by two wickets.
Miller Polglase (37 not out), Thomas McMurray (23 retired) and Jed Monaghan (21) were the standouts with the bat for the Suns, while Jaxon Kelly (2-18) was the only multiple wicket-taker for Orange.
Jaxon Kelly had a superb all-round game for the Orange squad. The teenager top-scored with 59 from 65 balls. Elliot Ryan finished unbeaten on 28.
Joseph Conlan (3-14) did a great job with the ball for the Suns.
Golden Square upstaged Strathfieldsaye to win the under-14B premiership.
After finishing fourth on the ladder at the completion of the home and away season, Square toppled minor premier Sandhurst in the semi-finals and then edged out Strathfieldsaye in the grand final.
Golden Square made 8-147 on the back of great knocks from Archer Lethlean (49 not out) and Jack Allen (47 off 28 balls).
Guryash Singh led the way with 21 in Strathfieldsaye's team total of 92.
William Stedman (3-11), Declan Dupille (2-4) and Jack Dalton (2-6) were best with the ball in a disciplined bowling performance by the Bulldogs.
