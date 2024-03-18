Bendigo Advertiser
A Helluva effort lands Justices a cup triumph at Charlton

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 12:03pm
Ewa Justice celebrates a stirring 2024 Charlton Pacing Cup triumph with Helluva, who is trained by her father John Justice. Picture by Paul Campbell
THIRD generation harness racing driver Ewa Justice continued her recent golden run of form by combining with father John to land the 2024 Charlton Pacing Cup (2570m) aboard Helluva.

