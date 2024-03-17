'You never forget the one you lost': Bendigo walks for suicide awareness

Traffic stopped at Bendigo's CBD for one of the region's most solemn annual events.
Every year, Suicide Prevention Awareness Network (SPAN) Central Victoria's annual walk brings together people touched by suicide, and those who want to show their support for them.
SPAN Central Victoria founding member Alannah McGregor said it was always nice to see people who walked every year, although her heart went out to those who had recently lost a loved one to a suicide death.
"It's a beautiful day and it's really lovely to see so many people who come to support and also to receive support for their own loss," she said.
Ms McGregor said the walk, which went from the Dai Gum San Chinese Precinct to Hargreaves Mall and back down Pall Mall, was a conversation started.
"It's a huge awareness for people," she said.
"You see the police stop the traffic down there at the Shamrock Hotel, and if you're in a car you have to ask what's going on."
Being in a comfortable and supportive environment was crucial for people who had lost a loved one to suicide, Ms McGregor said.
In 2002, she lost two of her children to suicide just one month apart.
"It's really important for people to see someone, perhaps someone like me who's lost someone years ago, that you can survive and you can move on to a happy life," she said.
"You never forget the person you lost, but things do get easier and it's good for people who are in their first or second year to see that."
The event also included a butterfly remembrance ceremony, where people could place a butterflyu on a net in honour of their lost loved ones.
Mental health clinician Rebecca Dowling, who worked at Bendigo Health's Hospital Outreach Post Suicidal Engagement program, said events like the SPAN walk helped reduce stigma around suicide.
"It's wonderful to see all these people coming out and sort of coming together for a common cause and to really highlight that it's such a big experience in our community," she said.
"I suppose it normalises that a lot of people still seem to internalise a lot of their mental health struggle and it gets to a bit of a crisis point before people are realising how impactful some of these stresses are."
For help contact:
