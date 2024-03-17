Waldron, Taylor star as Suns topple Redbacks in BDCA semi final

STRATHDALE-Maristians has qualified for its fifth Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final in a row after accounting for Bendigo United at the weekend.
The Suns defeated the Redbacks by 93 runs in their semi final at Bell Oval to set up a grand final showdown for the second-straight year next weekend against Kangaroo Flat.
Not only have the powerhouse Suns made it through to a fifth grand final in a row, but next weekend will also be the club's 13th in the past 16 years.
The victory over Bendigo United was highlighted by a pair of standout performances from the two Suns' leaders - coach Grant Waldron with the bat and skipper Cameron Taylor with the ball.
Strathdale-Maristians' 9-242 after winning the toss on Saturday was again anchored by Waldron.
For the third game in a row gun No.3 Waldron scored 84 in what was his sixth half-century in his past seven innings.
Waldron occupied the crease for 199 balls after coming in with the Suns at 1-32 in the eighth over.
Waldron's 84 featured five boundaries and four sixes and was clearly his best knock in a final since joining the Suns in 2019-20.
Waldron now has 594 runs for the season - 184 of which have come against Bendigo United after also making 100 n.o. against the Redbacks in round three.
The best partnership of the Suns' innings was the 72-run stand between Waldron and Matt Wilkinson (36), who took the score from 5-109 to 6-181 before Waldron's dismissal by Miggy Podosky.
In his return to the side from a groin niggle Sam Johnston closed the innings out with an unbeaten 31 off 29 balls.
Veteran Podosky and spinner Will Thrum combined for four wickets each for the Redbacks.
Thrum claimed an economical 4-24 off 16 overs, picking up four of the first five wickets to fall for the day.
Podosky finished with 4-45 off 20 overs to now have 44 finals wickets in his career.
And having bowled just 15 overs for the season captain Clayton Holmes gave his shoulder a workout, sending down 21 overs for a return of 1-70.
The Suns' 9-242 proved well out of reach on Sunday for the Redbacks, who for the second time this season were unable to counteract leg-spinner Taylor.
Taylor - the BDCA's leading wicket-taker this season - snared 7-49 off 28 overs as the Redbacks were bowled out for 149 in the 74th over.
Taylor's seven wickets on Sunday followed his bag of 7-57 against Bendigo United earlier in the season in round three.
Taylor's seven wickets, which followed his 34 opening the batting on Saturday, featured four caught, two bowled and one lbw and he now has 41 scalps for the season.
Jack Pysing (1-16), Ben DeAraugo (1-10) and Will Gilmore (1-0) combined for the other three wickets for the Suns.
Opener Holmes (34) and No.4 Marcus Mangiameli (30), who batted for 106 balls, were the only players to make more than 20 for the Redbacks as their season came to a close.
