Cats christen new Joel Selwood Stand with win over Saints

THE new Joel Selwood Stand at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium has been christened with a victory by the Cats.
The Cats announced in November last year the new northern stand at GMHBA Stadium would be named in honour of Bendigo's Selwood.
The Joel Selwood Stand was officially opened on Saturday night before the Cats grinded out a hard-fought eight-point win over St Kilda, 10.16 (76) to 9.14 (68), in round one of the AFL season.
One of Bendigo's greatest football products, Selwood retired after the 2022 AFL season having played a club record 355 games for the Cats during a career than spanned 2007 to 2022.
He won four premierships in 2007, 2009, 2011 and in his final game in 2022 as captain.
Selwood's CV also features six All-Australian selections, including three as captain, while he is also a triple winner of the Cats' best and fairest and winner of the 2007 AFL Rising Star.
The Joel Selwood Stand is part of the $142 million Stage Five redevelopment of GMHBA Stadium.
"I grew up coming to work here and I've loved this workplace for 16 years," Selwood said at GMHBA Stadium in the lead-up to Saturday night's opening of the stand named in his honour.
"I loved coming to play here; it brought a smile to my place and I hope it continues to bring smiles to not only the players who get to play here, but also the people in the stands.
"The only thing that needs to be finished on it is it needs to be full. I'm so glad we've built it so that people can come in and enjoy it like I have over the journey because I know that it means much more than just the footy that will happen here... it will bring energy to the town."
Selwood's football journey that has reached a point where he now has a grandstand named after him began with the St Therese's Junior Football Club as a nine-year-old, while he also played with Kennington-Sandhurst and the Bendigo Pioneers.
The new Joel Selwood Stand increases GMHBA Stadium's capacity to more than 40,000.
