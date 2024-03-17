Hunter Gill claims Ern Hammer victory

AT 75-YEARS-YOUNG, Hunter Gill ran to victory in the Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m at Athletics Bendigo Region's field and track meet on Saturday.
Racing for Bendigo Harriers, Gill had zero handicap for the seven-and-a-half lap contest on the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
It was clearly the best run of Gill's season and of the best of his career as he stayed clear of all six challengers to win a time of 15 minutes 13.37 seconds.
Runner-up was University's Grace Mulqueen off a mark of 4.15 in 11:07.
Third placegetter was Geoff Jordan from Bendigo Harriers in 14:45 off 40-seconds.
Next best in the gruelling classic were University's David Cripps, 11:02; Eaglehawk's Millie McIntosh, 12:22; Bendigo Harriers' Keelan McInerney, 12:32; and Eaglehawk's Tate McQueen, 11:34.
More records fell throughout the afternoon.
In the first of the men's 100m heats, Eaglehawk rising star Cooper Richardson charged to victory in 11.67 and set a Bendigo under-15s record.
Soulsby's mark of 9.29m is a new Bendigo record for the 50-plus class.
Also in form with the shot put were South Bendigo's Connor Wilson, 16.37m; three-time national open champion Emma Berg, 15.38m; and Kai Norton, 15.24m.
The Hawks dominated the first of the women's 100m duels as Isabella Noonan won in 13.02 from Jorja Morrison, 13.26, and Scarlett Southern, 13.52.
Eaglehawk's Lewis McIntosh was too strong for opponents in the first of the men's 400m as he powered to the line in 51.93.
A closely-fought first heat of the women's 400m went the way of South Bendigo's Keely Trew, 1:04, from University's Sarah Crowley, 1:06.
A Victorian champion at javelin, Kai Norton hit a mark of 45.41m as South Bendigo clubmate Connor Wilson reached 43.37m.
It was another top competition by Keely Trew as she hit 32.32m to be fifth overall.
Waaia's Rhys Hansen soared above four metres at pole vault as South Bendigo clubmates Emma Orme and Jordyn Lewis cleared 3.10m and 2.60m.
Eaglehawk clubmates Daniel Chisholm and Cameron Greenwood had a great duel at triple jump as they reached marks of 12.63m and 12.50m.
Two Blues' clubmates Jorja Morrison, 10.50m, and Isabella Noonan, 10.02m, performed well.
Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics reached a mark of 10.40m in the triple jump.
Two of Athletics Bendigo's biggest track classics will be run this Friday at the Flora Hill complex from 6.45pm.
The night will feature the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m and the Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m.
Bendigo Little Athletics will also be involved with the running of 200m heats and final, and an 800m final.
