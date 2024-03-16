Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Rainbow calendar of events for Bendigo Pride kicks off with a boogie

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
March 17 2024 - 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An official opening of the Bendigo Pride Festival was held on Friday, March 15. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

Members of the Bendigo rainbow community came together this weekend to help wake iconic drag queen Deborah Triangle from her slumber.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.