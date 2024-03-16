Rainbow calendar of events for Bendigo Pride kicks off with a boogie

Members of the Bendigo rainbow community came together this weekend to help wake iconic drag queen Deborah Triangle from her slumber.
The Bendigo Pride Festival officially opened on Friday, March 15, at the Babylon Lounge and Garden Bar.
The festival which is set to run from March 13 to 24 will feature a huge amount of events - from the fun to the profound.
There will be a Bendigo Queer History Walk on St Patrick's Day with historian Wayne Murdock, the author of Kamp Melbourne in the 1920s and '30s and The mystery of the handsome man, as well as an Easter parade dragon making workshop.
Those workings to improve the lives of the rainbow community can learn more at a grants workshop for LGBTIQA+ projects and groups on March 19, while there will also be a session on March 21 dealing with best-practice pastoral care for the community.
Bendigo will certainly experience plenty of joy with an ABBA SOS tribute show and Adore Handel - a comedic show weaving opera, musical theatre and comedy.
Enjoy the Pride roller disco or learn about multicultural and multifaith experiences within the LGBTQIA+ community through the Feast event which will highlight local poetry and readings.
Stay up to date with the calendar of events through bendigopridefestival.com.au/events/.
