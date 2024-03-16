SES unit controller thanks Bendigo for coming together for fundraiser

They may be the first ones anyone would want at the scene of an emergency, but it turns out they're also the ones you want when organising a party.
Bendigo SES volunteers had a well-deserved night of fun and fundraising on March 15 when the Bendigo RSL hosted a sold-out trivia extravaganza.
Emma "Pocket Rocket" Ebery was the key organiser of the night and it's safe to say it was one of Bendigo's 2024 highlights - even if it's only March.
Eight rounds of trivia spanned all the popular themes of sport, film and music - also spanning into more practical dancing, singing, air-guitar and air-saxophone competitions for extra points. Lucky for some, table 13 came away on top.
Thousands of dollars were also raised through many generously donated raffle prizes and auctioned items.
Bendigo SES unit controller Jason Hague spoke to the crowd at the end of the night to thank everyone for attending.
"Thanks for putting your hand in your pockets," Mr Hague said to enthusiastic applause.
"We value what we do and we hope you do too."
All funds raised will be fed back into local services and facilities to help the SES to continue their vital work.
