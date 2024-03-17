One of Victoria's biggest poultry and egg farms is for sale

A major agricultural facility and one of the state's largest egg-producing facilities is for sale via private treaty.
The Bridgewater poultry farm, located just outside of Bridgewater-on-Loddon and around 33kms north-west of Bendigo, is available for a potential buyer to take over the reins of the business.
The business sits on more than 88 hectares including four larges laying sheds, an egg processing facility and delivery warehouse.
The four laying sheds are made up of two caged sheds and two barn sheds.
The farm can support up to 300,000 laying hens at capacity alongside a 152,000 bird-rearing capacity.
Associated infrastructure at the farm includes a grading room to test the quality of the produce, a cool room and warehouse areas, packing rooms, administration and office space generator sheds and various sundry farm shedding.
The grading rooms and warehouse allows the eggs to be sent directly to market from facility, streamlining the business.
The facility relies on water sourced from the Loddon River and a bore with a chlorination plant used to treat water that will be used on the farm.
There have been additions made to the property over the years which includes water storage tanks, numerous silos and two houses.
Extensive inventory of farm plant and equipment is also available for sale as part of any purchase.
