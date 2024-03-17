'It is close to the hearts of everybody': ride for R U OK? nears

A Central Victorian man will attempt to ride his bicycle the equivalent height of Mount Everest to raise money and awareness around suicide and mental health.
Adam Jackson will ride up and down Mt Alexander in Harcourt until he passes 8848m in distance, with the journey expected to last roughly 14 hours.
The 27-year-old said he picked the not-for-profit R U OK? foundation to raise money because of their work helping families struggling with mental health problems.
He said this was important given the numbers of people affected by suicide.
"I picked this cause because it is close to the hearts of nearly everyone," he said.
"I know my family has been impacted by suicide and by mental health and some of my very close friends from my bike racing club in Castlemaine have also been affected by it.
"I thought it was someone everyone could really get behind because it is something everyone is easily forgetting but it is such a big deal."
Jackson will start the ride at around 5am on April 6 and has set a fundraising goal of $3000.
He said his family,, including his partner and his dad, have helped him "have a red, hot crack" at preparing for the ride.
There will only be ccasional stops to grab a snack or fresh water on the ride, which will be completed one day.
Jackson will ride for the first hour solo before his dad sets up a makeshift base where the cyclist can stop and recharge his batteries.
Jackson has encouraged others to join him throughout the day.
The R U OK? representative said there had been some "long, boring" days where he built up the endurance he felt was "key" to completing the ride.
Jackson said there was specific strength training and stretching exercises to keep himself limber but strong for the day.
He said so far he had raised $1700.
To donate visit join.ruok.org.au/fundraisers/adamjackson/everesting--for-r-u-ok
