Inquiry into insurance companies wants to hear from flood victims

Have insurance companies' handling of flood claims from the 2022 disaster improved?
That's the question a federal inquiry will put to flood-affected Heathcote and Rochester residents at a public hearing in April 2024.
Federal Parliament's House Standing Committee on Economics began its inquiry into insurers' handling of claims from flood victims in August 2023.
Committee chair Daniel Mulino MP said the committee was entering the "critical second phase of this inquiry".
"We want to hear firsthand about the floods' impact on communities, and the experiences of local residents and businesses going through the claims process with their insurers," he said.
"One of our priorities for these hearings will be organising roundtables and community statements, where we want to hear directly from people on the ground about their experiences with the insurance industry after the floods."
In the aftermath of the October 2022 floods, Rochester residents voiced their frustration at insurance companies over how long it was taking to have their claims settled.
In April 2023 - six months after floodwaters had inundated their house - Sharon and Ross Wilson told the Bendigo Advertiser of their battle to seek a resolution with their insurance company.
After endless phone calls, the Wilsons decided on a cash settlement for their claim after learning it would take up to 12 months to initiate a rebuild.
When the settlement wasn't in their account within the stated five days, Ms Wilson called the insurance company again and were told the insurer hadn't been able to identify their home's title.
"There was always something, 'we can't find this, we can't find that'. But if you didn't ring them, they wouldn't go looking for it," Ms Wilson said.
It wasn't until the couple met the insurer face-to-face in late April 2023 that their claim was approved immediately.
The committee's inquiry wants to hear from Rochester and Heathcote residents as well as other flood-affected victims from around Australia.
"A number of these affected towns have been hit again by floods since 2022, and the committee will be looking to see if insurers' handling of claims has improved," Dr Mulino said.
The committee is hearing from the insurers in March before hearing from flood victims.
Public hearings will be held in Rochester and Heathcote in April with details about attendance options to be released closer to the date.
Dr Mulino said there was also time for people and organisations to make a public or confidential submission, through this online link.
Impacted individuals are encouraged to submit before July 31, 2024.
More than 400 people have already provided feedback about their experience with their insurer through an online survey, which will also remain open until July 31, 2024.
The committee is to make its report to parliament by September 30, 2024.
Programs for the hearings will be made available on the inquiry website. A live video stream will also be available on the APH website.
