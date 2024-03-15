Seven BDCA clubs with the chance to win premierships this weekend

SEVEN Bendigo District Cricket Association clubs have the opportunity to win premierships this weekend.
The BDCA will play its lower grade senior, plus junior, grand finals this weekend, paving the way for the first XI decider to be a stand-alone game next weekend.
Eaglehawk (three), Strathdale-Maristians (three), Bendigo United (two), Golden Square (two), Strathfieldsaye (two), White Hills (one) and Kangaroo Flat (one) all have teams competing in grand finals this weekend.
In the second XI grand final White Hills will be gunning for back-to-back premierships when it plays Golden Square at the QEO, starting at 12.30pm on Saturday.
Golden Square has won its way into the grand final from fourth position after defeating top side Strathdale-Maristians in a three-run thriller last weekend.
The Golden Square side features the opening duo of skipper Mat Christie and Tom McKinley, who last month set a new Golden Square club partnership record of 306 made against Huntly North.
White Hills booked its place in its second grand final in a row with a 150-run demolition of Bendigo United in their semi-final led by a five-wicket haul to left-arm spinner Linc Jacobs.
White Hills v Golden Square.
12.30pm Saturday and Sunday at QEO.
White Hills - Jayden Sheean, Harshil Arora, Xavier Dunham, Oliver Geary, Tobias Geary, Darcy Irwin, Lincoln Jacobs, Nick Lowes, Thomas Piazza, Tom Schultz, Justin Slattery, Nicholas Wallace.
Golden Square - Paul Scullie, Jackson Adams, Luke Baird, vc, Will Bowles, Jamie Bysouth, vc, Mat Christie, c, Mitchell Kemp, Tom McKinley, Connor Miller, Josh Simpson, Daniel Whiting, Matthew Wright.
...........................................................
Eaglehawk v Bendigo United.
10am Saturday and Sunday at Harry Trott Oval.
Eaglehawk - Corey Henson, Jason Abbott, vc, Manthan Desai, Julian Lake, Scott Lawry, Jordan Lea, Brett McGlashan, Andy Nisbet, c, Devin Schenck, Ryan Threlfall, Daniel Whitfield, Lachlan Hall.
Bendigo United - Ian Clemens, Adrian Cronin, Mark Di Fede, Jackson Grant, Gerard Malan, Adam Rady, Connor Thomson, Josh Thurston, Curtis Tuohey, c, Nicholas Williamson, Thomas Williamson, Brenden Younghusband.
...........................................................
Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat.
1.15pm Saturday and Sunday at Beischer Park.
Strathdale-Maristians - Louis Eddy, Travis Eddy, c, Ethan Fletcher, Mumtaz Hussain, Jack McCullough, vc, Aydin Price, Harry Purcell, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie, Sebastian Rossi Thomas Smith, Jack Spencer.
Kangaroo Flat - Matt Holmes, Brock Burns, Jack Burns, Rob Gallagher, Lachlan McKay, Paul McKay, Brad Orton, Cooper Orton, Liam Rielley, Brett Scholes, Josh Szitovszky, c, Bradley Thomas, Sebastian Rossi, Thomas Smith, Jack Spencer.
...........................................................
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk.
8.45am Saturday and Sunday at Weeroona Oval.
Bendigo United - Lachlan Harris, Eamon Austin, William Bassett, Hugh Behrens, Oscar Cail, Oscar Farrelly, Gus Hay, Patrick Lahtz, Kobi MacDonald, Wil Pinniger, Harry Sheilds, Darby Whatley.
Eaglehawk - Harvey White, Brandon Columbus, Mason Fullerton, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Jaidi Jackson-Leahy, Oliver McMurray, Angus O'Brien, Isaiah Phillips-Adams, Lukas Taylor, Taj Taylor, Jimmy Webb.
...........................................................
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye Yellow.
8.45am Saturday and Sunday at Marist Mercy.
Eaglehawk - Cohen-James Brown, Jacob Boucher, Gus Bradley, Bryce Coombs, Dylan Goddard, Charlie Hillard, Henry Martin, Harry Miller, Kai O'Hehir, c, Maysen Pettersen, Zaxon Shelton, Jamieson Webster.
Strathfieldsaye Yellow - Jackson Harris, Miller Armstrong, c, James Balic, Harrison Bennett, Matthew Brown, Jack DeAraugo, Edward Harrop, Jye Matheson, William Robinson, Lucas Sharam, Archie Short, Jonty Yates.
...........................................................
Strathdale-Maristians Suns v Strathdale-Maristians Orange.
8.45am Saturday and Sunday at Beischer Park.
Strathdale-Maristians Suns - Jed Monaghan, Miller Polglase, Ted Brandt, Tommy Byrne, Quinlan Cody, Joseph Conlan, Eiliyah Daneen, Mitchell Elliott, Neel Girish, Harsh Joshi, Thomas McMurray, Fletcher White.
Strathdale-Maristians Orange - Jaxon Kelly, Jacobi Kramer, Darcy Abley, Mitchell Cloke, Ryder Comer, Jack Dutra, Tayte Frawley, Liam Hubble, Benjamin McClellan, Jack Rees, Lucas Rinaldi, Arkie Rooke, Elliot Ryan.
...........................................................
Strathfieldsaye Jets v Golden Square.
8.45am Saturday at Marist Mercy.
Strathfieldsaye Jets - unavailable.
Golden Square - Samuel Morgan, c, Jack Allen, Archer Brown, Jack Dalton, Declan Dupille, Caleb Kennedy, vc, Sonny Kennedy, Archer Lethlean, vc, Ryley Overall, Kayde Quinlan, Arav Singh, William Stedman, Campbell Wright.
Wedderburn and Arnold will contest Saturday's Upper Loddon Cricket Association grand final.
For Wedderburn it's an opportunity for redemption after it lost last year's grand final to Kingower.
Wedderburn is chasing its first premiership since 2012-13 having lost four grand finals (2014, 2016, 2021 and 2023) since its last flag.
Arnold it has made the grand final after finishing on the bottom of the ladder.
In what is now just a four-team senior competition where all teams made the finals, Arnold ended the home and away season fourth with just three wins from 18 games - one of which was a forfeit victory against Boort-Yando in round six.
However, in a massive boilover Arnold last week beat Kingower by 49 runs in their semi-final to advance to the grand final.
Saturday's grand final will be played at Boort from 1pm.
Season meetings:
Round 1: Wedderburn 7-93 def Arnold 65.
Round 4: Wedderburn 5-178 def Arnold 171.
Round 7: Wedderburn 0-0 dr Arnold 0-0.
Round 10: Wedderburn 6-134 def Arnold 9-171.
Round 13: Wedderburn 4-116 def Arnold 5-107.
Round 16: Wedderburn 7-114 def Arnold 5-108.
Teams:
Wedderburn - unavailable.
Arnold - Cameron Dale, vc, Michael Dale, Adam Davies, Campbell Hancock, SP, Kale Hewett, SP, Henry McCullough, c, Ben Metelmann, Ryan Metelmann, Philip Scholes.
