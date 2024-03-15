Tickell tuning up ahead of world championships campaign

KANGAROO Flat teenager Logan Tickell is racking up laps on the track and kms in the bush as he readies for this month's World under-20 cross-country championships in Serbia.
The young gun from South Bendigo Athletics Club earned selection for his first Australian team by running 25.36 in the 8km selection trial at Mount Stromlo in Canberra.
A team of six was chosen for the world titles to be run on Easter Saturday in Belgrade's Park of Friendship in Serbia.
"It's a dream come true," Tickell said of being selected to wear the green and gold.
"A goal going into this year was to make the team for the world champs."
At 17 he is the youngest in the team of six, which will be striving for individual and team glory.
At Stromlo the margin between first and sixth was 19 seconds.
Two nights after racing last Sunday's open mile at the 50th Bendigo International Madison, Tickell was back on the Tom Flood Sports Centre track for more training.
Among those he was running with were coach Andy Buchanan and Echuca's Archie Reid. who has raced road classics in Valencia and Lucerne.
Tickell's build-up for the worlds will include a mix of running on the track, road, bush, and gym sessions.
Tickell was among the Bendigo Bats squad of more than 20 which racked up the laps on Tuesday.
Increments were one mile, twice; 800m, twice; and 400m, three times.
"It was a gruelling workout," Tickell said.
"The pace goes up the shorter the distance."
There have been some great wins and record-breaking feats across many distances since he took up athletics.
There is the genetic link through his Dad, Lucas, and siblings Zac and Chelsea are talented at a variety of sports.
A mix of talent and sheer hard work are key factors.
Racing on the hills at Mount Stromlo did not faze him.
"I love running on the hills. The more the better."
Coached by Andy Buchanan since he was 12, Tickell said he had learned so much about racing, training, goal-setting and motivation.
"Andy is a great role model," he said of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner and dual national 10km cross-country champion.
Away from running Tickell is a first-year apprentice with Peter Carr Plumbing.
Work and his gym sessions at Derrimut in Kangaroo Flat have helped increase his upper body and leg strength.
"I can do longer training sessions and more kms than I was a year ago."
Buchanan is rapt the young athlete has earned a chance to compete on the world stage.
"Logan is so determined and works incredibly hard," Buchanan said.
"He has matured a lot in the past year and been able to handle more training in the past year.
"It's been a gradual build-up since he started in the ADP program at Bendigo South East Secondary College in year seven.
For Tickell the race in Serbia could be the stepping stone to more hit-outs overseas.
