Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Athletes strive for Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m victory

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Harriers' Hunter Gill is among the competitors in Saturday's Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m race.
Bendigo Harriers' Hunter Gill is among the competitors in Saturday's Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m race.

THE Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m is feature event of Athletics Bendigo Region's field and track meet to be run on Saturday afternoon in Flora Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.