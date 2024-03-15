Athletes strive for Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m victory

THE Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m is feature event of Athletics Bendigo Region's field and track meet to be run on Saturday afternoon in Flora Hill.
A field of seven will run the 7 1/2 lap handicapped classic from 2.45pm.
University's David Cripps is the number one seed and will be joined by clubmate Grace Mulqueen in the long-running event.
Eaglehawk will be represented by Cameron Greenwood, Millie McIntosh and Tate McQueen.
The Bendigo Harriers will have Geoff Jordan and Hunter Gill aiming to run well.
The meet is now an Athletics Australia-sanctioned qualifier for the upcoming national field and track titles in Adelaide.
Several athletes may be in pursuit of selection for the nationals and some such as shot put stars Emma Berg, Kai Norton and Connor Wilson will use the day as preparation for the Australian championships.
Another highlight will be at pole vault in which Rhys Hansen, Jordyn Lewis and Emma Orme aim to fly high.
Track action begins at 1.30pm when the sprint hurdles are run.
Other events to be contested are 100m and 400m.
In the first of the 100m heats it will be the teenagers Cooper Richardson, Charlie Sullivan and Lewis McIntosh up against 31-year-old Sam Storer.
First of the women's 100m events features Bendigo Harriers' Caitlin Evans, South Bendigo's Mia Schodde, and the Eaglehawk trio of Naomi Henderson, Isabella Noonan and Scarlett Southern.
Field program is javelin, shot put, pole vault and triple jump.
Athletes to watch at javelin include Kai Norton, Daniel Chisholm, Hailey Stubbs, Keely Trew and Josh Evans.
Second flight of triple jump is likely to be a closely-fought duel between Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm and Cameron Greenwood, and South Bendigo's Rhys Hansen.
In flight one it's Eaglehawk's Isabella Noonan and Justine Hattingh up against South Bendigo young gun Mia Schodde.
Although AV Shield is run and won there's a chance for athletes of many ages and abilities to strive for personal and season bests.
Among those in Saturday's fields are South Bendigo's Carol Coad, Jackie Guillou, John Justice and Joan Self; Bendigo Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby; and Jennifer Rusbridge from Eaglehawk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.