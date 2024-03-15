Four left in premiership ahead of EVCA semi final weekend

MANDURANG, United, Spring Gully and Emu Creek are the four teams to contest this weekend's Emu Valley Cricket Association division one semi finals.
Mandurang hosts Emu Creek in the 1st v 4th semi, while in the 2nd v 3rd semi it will be United taking on Spring Gully.
MANDURANG v EMU CREEK
At Pearce Reserve, 1.30pm Saturday and Sunday.
Mandurang heads into the finals series in pole position having finished on top of the ladder and comes up against a familiar foe at this time of the season - Emu Creek.
The previous two times the Rangas made the finals in 2022 and 2021 they were eliminated by the Emus in a semi final clash.
Both the Rangas and the Emus enter semi final weekend in impressive form.
Mandurang has won five games in a row, including an outright victory over West Bendigo last weekend, while the Emus having one stage been 2-4 have won four on the trot in a stretch that also includes an outright victory over the Redbacks.
Mandurang has the trio of Phil Berry (103), Linton Colclough (66 n.o.) and Dylan Achison (55) all coming off solid performances with the bat against West Bendigo last round, while in-form opening bowler James Bailey has taken 11 wickets in his past two games and has 26 for the season.
Emu Creek boasts three of the competition's top all-rounders in Simon Marwood, Tyrone Downie and Ryan Gow, who have combined for 943 runs and 45 wickets for the season.
Downie has been in good nick with the bat late in the season with 227 runs in his past three hits, while it was only three weeks ago Marwood blasted 160 off 101 balls against Axe Creek.
The Rangas (No.1) and Emus (No.2) were the top two ranked teams with the ball during the home and away season, with this shaping up as a toss of the coin contest.
The teams:
MANDURANG - Dylan Achison (338), James Bailey (665), Phillip Berry (389), Linton Colclough (556), Corey Dickins (212), Jeremy Hancock (459), Justin Laird (120), Mathew Pask (600), James Pietromonaco (569), Joel Renton-Keen (177), Beau Clements (380), Brannon Stanford (262).
EMU CREEK - Ashley Benbow (400), Darren Clutton (142), Tyrone Downie (595), Riley Gow (636), Travis Gow (0), Justin Hancock (128), Shane Herdman (253), Simon Marwood (802), Patrick Mattu (105), Ryan McNish (314), Brett Russell (643), Matthew Wiegard (129).
How they match up:
Batting:
Runs per wicket:
Mand: 26.20 EC: 24.21
Run-rate:
Mand: 4.04 EC: 4.24
Balls per wicket:
Mand: 38.90 EC: 34.29
......................................
Bowling:
Runs per wicket:
Mand: 16.19 EC: 17.80
Economy rate:
Mand: 2.92 EC: 3.36
Strike rate:
Mand: 33.23 EC: 31.82.
Last meeting:
Round 7: Mandurang 189 def Emu Creek 144.
Selection - Mandurang.
UNITED v SPRING GULLY
At Ewing Park, 1.30pm Saturday and Sunday.
It's a familiar finals match-up as old rivals United and Spring Gully again face off at the business end.
This will be the fifth time in the past six seasons United and Spring Gully play in a division one final.
They met in last season's grand final when Spring Gully won, but this year there's room for only one of them in the decider.
Spring Gully has had the past two weekends off after having the bye in the final round and while sidelined the Crows fell from first to third, giving up a home semi final.
The Crows have added an injection of experience into their side for the semi in former skippers Shaun Makepeace and Alex Sutton.
Jesse Marciano has been the Crows' most consistent batsman over the course of the season with 485 runs at an average of 48.5, while opener Jayden Mannix is in good touch with scores of 55 and 64 in his past two innings.
United is in ominous form with the bat. Over their past three games against California Gully, West Bendigo and Marong the Tigers have scored 963 runs for the loss of 19 wickets.
Over those three games the Tigers have had Addy MVP runner-up Mac Whittle (twice), Jayde Mullane (twice), skipper Harry Whittle, Tom Calvert and Alex Code all make scores of at least 60.
Would be surprised if this tussle didn't go right down to the wire like many a United-Spring Gully clash has over the years.
The teams:
UNITED - Tom Calvert (247), Dylan Bailie (606), Mitch Blackman (312), Alex Code (159), Kane Goldsworthy (300), Joseph Hartney (371), Tyler James (463), Ashley Mayo (206), Jayde Mullane (493), Chris Smith (27), Harry Whittle (399), Mac Whittle (957).
SPRING GULLY - Lachlan Brook (420), James Fox (450), Wes Hopcott (31), Shaun Makepeace (211), Jayden Mannix (168), Jesse Marciano (635), Shaun O'Shea (222), Beauden Rinaldi (577), Nick Skeen (596), Alex Sutton (277), Rhys Webb (451), Noah Willits (272).
How they match up:
Batting:
Runs per wicket:
Utd: 31.54 SG: 28.79
Run-rate:
Utd: 4.18 SG: 3.91
Balls per wicket:
Utd: 45.25 SG: 44.16
......................................
Bowling:
Runs per wicket:
Utd: 19.51 SG: 18.10
Economy rate:
Utd: 3.31 SG: 3.10
Strike rate:
Utd: 35.36 SG: 35.08
Last meeting:
Round 6: Spring Gully 8-267 def United 229.
Selection - United.
DIVISION 2:
Marong v California Gully at Marong.
United v Mandurang at Ken Wust Oval.
DIVISION 3:
Mia Mia v Axe Creek at Mia Mia.
Bagshot v Mandurang at Bagshot.
DIVISION 3 SECTION 2:
United v Bendigo City Bulldogs at Club Court.
Spring Gully v Marong at Spring Gully.
