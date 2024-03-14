It's win or go home for Suns, Roos, Dragons and Redbacks in BDCA

STRATHDALE-Maristians and Kangaroo Flat hold the home ground advantage for this weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI semi finals.
The Suns hosts Bendigo United, while Kangaroo Flat is at home to Sandhurst.
At Bell Oval, 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
For the 19th-consecutive time Strathdale-Maristians is contesting the finals series having finished on top of the ladder.
The Suns (10-2) spent 10 of the 12 home and away rounds sitting in pole position, while it has been a much tougher grind for the Redbacks (7-5) earning their finals berth.
It wasn't until the final day of the home and away season last week that the Redbacks secured their spot in the finals in what has been a significant turnaround after finishing eighth last year.
What has happened previously: Strathdale-Maristians and Bendigo United have met once this season in round three at Harry Trott Oval.
Played across the weekends of November 4-11, it was a comfortable win for the Suns, who after bowling the Redbacks out for 198 answered with 4-234 declared.
Suns' skipper Cameron Taylor tore through the Redbacks with 7-57 from 22.1 overs, while team-mate Grant Waldron was the headline act on day two with an unbeaten 100.
That round three win was Strathdale-Maristians' 13th in a row over Bendigo United.
You've got to go back to round six of 2015-16 for the last time the Redbacks toppled the Suns.
X-Factors:
Jack Neylon (Strathdale-Maristians) - Could this be the big occasion game where Neylon marks his mark this season?
One of the most destructive and cleanest striking batsmen in the competition when in full flight, it has been one of those frustrating seasons for Neylon with plenty of starts, but that big innings still having eluded him.
He has 175 runs for the season at an average of 19.4, but if the hard-hitting No.4 can get in and get going - just like last year's preliminary final 65 n.o. against Strathfieldsaye - he doesn't need long at the crease to bat the Suns into a position of strength.
Clayton Holmes (Bendigo United) - could almost copy and paste the above that was said of Neylon.
Holmes too is one of the most explosive batsmen in the BDCA, but is yet to hit his straps this season, which makes the Redbacks' achievement in reaching the finals all the more meritorious.
The opener has 205 runs at an average of 18.6 and a top score of 41, but on the big stage of finals will be fiercely determined to lead from the front and you suspect he's going to need to do just that if the Redbacks are to pull off the upset.
How they compare:
Batting:
Runs per wicket:
SM: 32.26 BU: 24.68
Run-rate:
SM: 3.60 BU: 3.07
Balls per wicket:
SM: 53.72 BU: 48.25
......................................
Bowling:
Runs per wicket:
SM: 18.58 BU: 20.54
Economy rate:
SM: 2.82 BU: 2.68
Strike rate:
SM: 39.48 BU: 45.94
The teams:
Strathdale-Maristians - Matt Wilkinson (422), James Barri (571), Daniel Clohesy (337), Ben DeAraugo (384), Sam Johnston (778), Jack Neylon (225), Tom Purcell (400), Jack Pysing (570), Cameron Taylor (1153), James Vlaeminck (317), Grant Waldron (578).
Bendigo United - Stephen Barrett (411), Hugh Behrens (246), Harry Donegan (309), Clayton Holmes (225), Sam Langley (519), Marcus Mangiameli (839), Darcy Mills (245), Wil Pinniger (316), Miggy Podosky (610), Will Thrum (346), Riley Treloar (480).
Selection - Strathdale-Maristians.
At Dower Park, noon Saturday and Sunday.
Sandhurst has certainly proven to be one of the big surprise packets this season.
After finishing ninth above only Huntly North last year the Dragons (9-3) have revelled in the return of the two-day format to surge into their first finals series since winning their drought-breaking premiership in 2018.
Kangaroo Flat won last year's flag and there has been no premiership hangover from the Roos (10-2) in finishing second and riding the best winning streak of the four finalists into this weekend of seven in a row.
What has happened previously: Sandhurst can turn up this weekend with the confidence that it has not only been good enough to beat Kangaroo Flat this season, but the Dragons have done it at Dower Park.
That was round five on December 2-9 when the Dragons, thanks to 53 from Zac Sims, recovered from 8-62 to post 121.
And it proved to be a winning score with the Roos all out for 88 in reply as Liam Bowe Bowe (4-19) spun the Dragons to victory.
Brent Hamblin (5-34) took a day one five-wicket haul for the Roos, including the top-order quartet of Ben Leed (0), Tom Starr (3), Dylan Gibson (19) and Ash Gray (1).
X-Factors:
Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - take your pick of the Roos' much-vaunted pace attack when it comes to X-Factors - Hamblin, Adam Burns, Luke Stagg - but have gone with Klemm.
The Roos' opener has bowled with plenty of venom this season as he has been free of the foot niggle that hampered him last year.
His return with the ball has been 30 wickets - 21 of which have been top-five batsmen. No player in the competition has claimed more top-order scalps than Klemm and if there's going to be a bit in the deck as you'd expect at Dower Park he's going to be a handful for the Dragons to counteract.
Also coming off scores of 81 and 54 with the bat in two of his past three trips to the crease.
Liam Bowe (Sandhurst) - only got to think back to round 10 when he bowled the Dragons to a stunning victory over Strathdale-Maristians to recognise the huge shadow star leg-spinner Bowe casts over this game.
Bowe has only played seven of the Dragons' 12 games, yet still has 26 wickets at the stunning average of 10.50 and just a tick over two runs an over as he has bowled with phenomenal accuracy.
His skill was on full display in that round 10 win over the Suns with 8-31 off 31.4 overs (no, that's not a misprint), while he's also a proven wicket-taker at Dower Park this season with his four-for in the Dragons' round five win over the Roos.
How they compare:
Batting:
Runs per wicket:
KF: 24.45 Sand: 21.47
Run-rate:
KF: 3.16 Sand: 3.11
Balls per wicket:
KF: 46.59 Sand: 41.36
......................................
Bowling:
Runs per wicket:
KF: 14.81 Sand: 17.59
Economy rate:
KF: 2.74 Sand: 2.85
Strike rate:
KF: 32.41 Sand: 37.03
The teams:
Kangaroo Flat - Campbell Smith (468), Chris Barber (487), Daniel Barber (542), Kenny Beith (165), Adam Burns (1006), Riley Burns (215), Matt Dwyer (197), Brent Hamblin (631), Dylan Klemm (1011), Jake Klemm (398), Luke Stagg (443).
Sandhurst - Ash Gray (649), Taylor Beard (776), Liam Bowe (615), Ben Evans (483), Dylan Gibson (559), Jasper Langley (356), Shane Robinson (146), Jack Ryan (109), Zac Sims (588), Tom Starr (487).
Selection - Kangaroo Flat.
