Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Preview

It's win or go home for Suns, Roos, Dragons and Redbacks in BDCA

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 15 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale-Maristians), Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat), Ash Gray (Sandhurst) and Sam Langley (Bendigo United).
Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale-Maristians), Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat), Ash Gray (Sandhurst) and Sam Langley (Bendigo United).

STRATHDALE-Maristians and Kangaroo Flat hold the home ground advantage for this weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI semi finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.