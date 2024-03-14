'Truck drivers would cheer you on': this guy just rode 2000km around Uganda

A Bendigo academic has completed a mammoth 2000km around Uganda as he raised money for at-risk youths.
La Trobe Professor Brad Hodge took five weeks to finish the ride through the African nation's mountains, valleys and cities to raise over $9000 for the not-for-profit 'I am Someone'.
Mr Hodge said while it was a great adventure and a hard ride it was better seeing how the locals on the ground really make the change in their communities.
He said hearing and seeing the stories of those who have benefitted from the not-for-profit put into perspective the value of the service.
"I'm going on an adventure and I happen to be raising money, I am not the national hero," he said.
"It was lovely to meet some of the young people who have benefitted from the work that these organisations do and to hear those stories of impact.
"The young people that we work with in these projects are young people that at the time when they were taken on there were significant concerns that they may not survive."
The 'I am Someone' organisation project Mr Hodge was raising money for was to help build a community-led education centre.
Mr Hodge said something which stuck out during his ride was how friendly the wider population was.
He said while he was noticeable, he neve felt unsafe given how receptive and helpful local people were to him.
"I am a tall skinny, white guy cycling in lycra around Uganda, you are always the centre of attention," he said.
"Every town you go through you have to get used to saying hello to everybody, smiling at everybody, waving at everybody.
"Truck drivers would cheer you on, cars would toot, kids would scream -- they genuinely cared."
While most of the ride was achievable, Mr Hodge said there were a couple of days where it was difficult to complete what he had set out to.
"There were a couple of days that were super tough, there was one day in particular where I had about 100kms (to ride), I didn't know what the condition of the road was," he said.
"A good three quarters of it was really horrible, I got to a hotel and I am just like 'they could have charged me $300 and I would have said yes."
However, he said because he prepared well he was able to complete the ride fully and in the designated time frame.
