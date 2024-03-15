You are not alone, and 200 bike riders won't let you forget it

Andrea Schloss doesn't just hit the road for the fun of it.
She does it to show that you can beat the black dog of depression.
Ms Schloss is about to prove it with 200 others in a muster starting at Axedale Park on Sunday, March 17.
"Eight people a day commit suicide [in Australia]," said the organiser of Bendigo Black Dog Ride.
"So basically, by the time we do the ride from nine o'clock to three o'clock, there'll be two people who have committed suicide."
Ms Schloss was inspired to revitalise the Bendigo chapter of the Black Dog Ride last year after doing the Red Centre Ride through New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory.
She completed the ride during time off to treat her depression and PTSD related to her career in healthcare.
"I don't know how I did it in that mental state, but I wasn't alone in that. And the support was fantastic from the guys on the ride," Ms Schloss said.
Bendigo's Black Dog Rides fell off during the COVID lockdowns, until Ms Schloss took up the reins.
"I could see how supportive the community was within the Black Dog Riders, and I kind of just went, 'You know what? I reckon I can get the one in Bendigo back.'"
"It gave me something to focus on while I was at home, rather than sitting there dwelling on all that negative head talk that can happen. That was all part of my recovery," she said.
Ms Schloss and her partner, Darren Reeves, have been campaigning for two months to raise money for the event.
The pair have secured over one hundred sponsorships for the event, the total value of which is just over $21,000.
"The generosity in Bendigo has just been phenomenal," said Mr Reeves, who works in sales - a background he says might be helpful if mental health funding needed any selling.
"I suppose I've got the gift of the gab when it comes to talking to people, but I think it's more that people understand what it's about than me selling it to them," he said.
"Everyone suffers from mental health to some degree. All small businesses are doing it tough, and yet, as soon as you mention Black Dog and what it's about, they'll reach into their pockets." he said.
Riders are meeting in Axedale Park on Sunday morning, where they can get a bacon and egg burger and coffee from Rise & Grind, half of the proceeds of which will go to Black Dog.
Ms Schloss and Mr Reeves have warned L-Platers they may find the 200km ride difficult, but said there's no pressure to get there first or even finish the ride.
It finishes at Allies Hotel, where there will be a barbecue, as well as raffles and auctions for the goods donated by local businesses.
"Last year was a ripper and we were mumbling and bumbling and stumbling, but this year we're seasoned veterans," said Mr Reeves.
"Hopefully people will be talking about their issues and making new friends," he said.
