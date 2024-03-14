Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Johnston back into Suns' side for semi-final against Redbacks

Luke West
By Luke West
March 14 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Johnston returns to the Strathdale-Maristians' line-up for this weekend's semi-final against Bendigo United. Picture by Darren Howe
Sam Johnston returns to the Strathdale-Maristians' line-up for this weekend's semi-final against Bendigo United. Picture by Darren Howe

STRATHDALE-Maristians will welcome back star all-rounder Sam Johnston for its Bendigo District Cricket Association semi-final against Bendigo United this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.