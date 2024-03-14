Johnston back into Suns' side for semi-final against Redbacks

STRATHDALE-Maristians will welcome back star all-rounder Sam Johnston for its Bendigo District Cricket Association semi-final against Bendigo United this weekend.
Johnston missed both the Suns' final game of the home and away season and their Twenty20 grand final win over Golden Square because of a groin niggle.
Johnston returns to a Suns' side that finished on top of the ladder for the fifth-straight season and will host the Redbacks at Bell Oval in what is the return of the BDCA's traditional 1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd semi-final format for the first time since 2020.
"Sammy will be right to go this weekend," Suns' captain Cameron Taylor said this week.
"We've taken the safe option with him over the past couple of weeks to make sure he's 100 per cent for the finals.
"He bowled and batted at training this week, so it's no dramas for him."
Johnston has once again been a key cog in the Suns' line-up this season.
Opening the bowling he has claimed 29 wickets, 16 of which have been top-five batsmen.
He has also cracked 163 runs at an average of 27.1 with the bat in the lower order and came in at No.10 in the final Addy BDCA MVP rankings with 778 points.
"Sammy is a huge part for us and that's what went into sitting him out for those couple of games so we had him up our sleeve for this time of the year," said Taylor, who for the fifth time was the competition's leading wicket-taker in the home and away season with 34.
"He's such a leader of our bowling attack for our young quicks in Jack (Pysing) and Tom (Purcell); he's a crucial piece with the ball and the way he had been performing prior to that niggle was huge for us."
Strathdale-Maristians finished on top of the ladder with a 10-2 record, capping their home and away season with a 59-run win over Strathfieldsaye last week.
The Suns spent 10 of the home and away rounds sitting on top of the ladder and are now champing at the bit to get stuck into what is their 19th-consecutive finals series.
"We've been looking forward to getting to this point. The whole aim is to get yourself in the best position where it's all in your control and you don't have to worry about weather and things like that," Taylor said.
"We've done that and now we can, hopefully, go out and play two good games of cricket."
