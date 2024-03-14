Bendigo police appeal for information for missing man Khale Peter

Bendigo man Khale Peter has been missing for nearly three weeks with his family concerned for his safety.
The 31-year-old was last seen on Gill Avenue in California Gully at around 9am on February 23.
Police and family are unsure what Mr Peter was last wearing when he went missing, but he is described as Caucasian in appearance, short dark brown hair and stands at around 195cm tall.
Police believe he may be travelling in his maroon coloured 2004 Mitsubishi Magna sedan with registration TTO 653.
There are concerns for his safety given Mr Peter's medical condition.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
