Woman in her 50s airlifted to hospital following crash at Malmsbury

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with upper and lower body injuries after a crash in Malmsbury early on Thursday, March 14.
Police believe a car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Calder Highway and Forrest Road about 5.40am.
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital after a Malmsbury crash.
The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was extricated by SES and Ambulance Victoria, before being flown to the Alfred Hospital.
A CFA spokesperson said the incident was under control within about 20 minutes and was safe by 7.17am.
Police urged anyone with any information on the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
