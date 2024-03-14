Rescue games postponed in Bendigo as industry reels from mine tragedy

A mine rescue competition that was about to start in Bendigo has been postponed after a worker died at Ballarat Gold Mine at Mount Clear.
Rescue teams from across Victoria were planning to arrive in coming days to test their skills with public demonstrations.
That would have included the CFA's Bendigo-based Oscar 1 mine rescue team, which dropped competition preparations so its members could race to the scene of the mine collapse on March 13.
The long-planned competition was to be hosted two days later by the Mineral Council of Australia Victoria division.
In a statement, MCA chief executive Tania Constable said the organisation was "deeply saddened by the fatality" at the Ballarat Gold Mine.
"Safety is the most important issue for our industry," she said.
"This tragic event is a reminder of the need to always prioritise safety above all else.
"The minerals industry will continue to work hard to eliminate fatalities, injuries and occupational illnesses."
Oscar 1 is a team of volunteers skilled in using long duration breathing apparatus, level 3 first-aid, gas detection, underground search and rescue, vertical rescue, and confined space rescue.
The team was called into action last year at Costerfield mining district, responding to a fire and rescuing 15 workers.
Other central Victorian teams include from the Fosterville and Costerfield gold mines.
The mine rescue competition is now expected to be held at a later date.
