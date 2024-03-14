Bendigo Advertiser
Rescue games postponed in Bendigo as industry reels from mine tragedy

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 14 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 3:02pm
A crack Bendigo-based mine rescue team arrives at the scene of a ballarat mine collapse. Picture courtesy of the Ballarat Courier
A mine rescue competition that was about to start in Bendigo has been postponed after a worker died at Ballarat Gold Mine at Mount Clear.

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

