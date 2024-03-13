North Melbourne gives St Monica's juniors a pre-season boost

NORTH Melbourne has given the St Monica's Junior Football Club a kickstart for season 2024.
The Kangaroos nominated St Monica's as their 'most engaged school/ club' during their community camp visit to Bendigo last month.
North Melbourne rewarded St Monica's with new training gear including a new bump bag, footballs and training bibs.
As well as the helping hand from North Melbourne, St Monica's continued its preparations for the upcoming Bendigo Junior Football League season with a recent come and try night as it aims to build its playing numbers.
"We have a new executive committee that has been working tirelessly to promote the club and attract new players to complement the existing lists during a time where we've encountered a huge amount of turnover due to kids ageing up, so tonight was very encouraging," new club president Henry Miller said after the come and try night.
"We're one of the smallest clubs in the league, but we like to think we can perform above that, which was was evident last season when the under-12s were narrowly beaten in their grand final, almost causing the upset of the BJFL finals before going down by less than a kick to Marong.
"We also have a strong core bunch of under-9s and under-10s coming through the ranks, so we're excited about the future of the club and feel like we'll be a force to be reckoned with over the coming seasons.
"But being a small club means we're always up against it finding those last few players to field completely full teams, so we're appealing to any parents of kids playing under-10s and under-12s out there whom may be looking for a home and want to join the club to get in touch with us."
