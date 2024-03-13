Bendigo's Oscar 1 rescue team called in to help with gold mine rescue

UPDATE: 6:39pm: Air Ambulance has been dispatched to Mount Clear after reports of two people trapped in a gold mine just outside of Ballarat.
Paramedics are on scene after being notified of the incident at around 4:50pm.
Two people are potentially trapped underground at the Ballarat Gold Mine after a collapse, Victoria Police has confirmed.
Emergency crews were called about 4.50pm on March 13, and several emergency services were seen gathering inside the mine office areas including fire and rescue, and paramedics.
Bendigo's Oscar 1 mine rescue team are heading to the scene to assist emergency crews already there.
A hazardous material firetruck was also seen.
Further details are not available at this stage.
"Emergency services are responding to reports of a mine collapse in Mount Clear," police said in a statement.
"There are reports that two people were trapped underground at the Indicator Lane site about 4.50pm.
"The situation is developing and further information will be provided when available."
Ambulance Victoria, Fire Rescue Victoria, and WorkSafe have been emailed for more information.
MORE TO COME
