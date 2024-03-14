What are the most affordable 2024 utes combining utility with comfort?

Affordable 2024 utes that deliver on utility and comfort. Picture supplied

Australian tradies prefer workhorse utes that can carry heavy loads and get the job done right the first time. For multi-function capability, dual-cab utes are becoming increasingly popular in 2024 for their powerful performance and ample interior space, making them the right fit for workplace utility and off-road adventures.

Here, we listed eight of the best new utes on the market today for handling uncompromising Aussie conditions:

1. GWM Cannon UTE

Although a relative newcomer to the Australian utility vehicle market, the GWM Cannon dual cab chassis ute has changed the driving landscape in Australia almost overnight. The 2024 Cannon is a tough and smart workhorse that is also equipped with the latest comfort and technology features. With brute strength off-road capability and driver-assist on-road features, the Cannon strikes the right balance for Aussies. The muscle-bound contours and bold accents of the GWM Cannon Ute are just the start.

The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine provided plenty of response on our test drive. The Cannon delivers 120kw of power, 3600RPM, and 400Nm of torque. This dual-cab ute can tackle rough terrain and is also extremely comfortable. The 8-speed automatic gearbox delivered seamless torque, and there are loads of intelligent features such as lane keep assist, climate control, active cruise control, and reversing camera. New car buyers may also be eligible for a clean car rebate. Highly recommended.

2. Nissan Navara

Another well-known alternative to a single cab ute, the Nissan Navara Pro 4X boasts the latest driver-assist technologies that help you see ahead, behind, and all around, for stress-free handling in tight conditions. The four-wheel drive off-road technology was very helpful for all-terrain navigation. The Navara is powerful, boasting a 2.3L twin-turbo diesel engine, 3,500kg max braked towing capacity, and a 1-tonne payload. We like the intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, and electronic rear differential lock - perfect for Australian and New Zealand driving conditions.

3. Mazda BT-50

The Mazda BT-50 is among the safest dual-cab utes on the road with more than 20 driver-assist technologies. In our test drive, the 1.9L 16-valve DOHC turbo diesel engine delivered up to 450Nm torque. This double-cab ute has a great fuel economy of 7.7L/100km and a tough towbar towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. Tech features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, easily accessed using the touchscreen display. The Mazda BT-50 is deserving of its 5-star ANCAP safety rating and comprehensive warranty. Definitely worth a test drive.

4. Mitsubishi Triton

The Mitsubishi Triton is a popular dual-cab ute with tradies. It is also popular with single vehicle families who want a car that can handle the workload, the shopping, outings around town, and holiday adventures. Tough on the outside, the Triton is replete with contemporary styling and state-of-the-art technology on the inside. Comfort is prioritised, and the 18" alloy wheels and wide wheelbase deliver a road-hugging ride. The 2.4-litre diesel engine has a turbocharged peak torque of 430Nm at 2500 rpm, and the Triton has a braked towing capacity of 3100kg. We found the Triton to be smooth, quiet, and efficient on all road surfaces.

5. Isuzu D-Max

The Isuzu D-MAX X-TERRAIN is specifically designed to handle tough conditions on the road and at the worksite. This is a workhorse with a luxury dual cab feel. Highlights we appreciated include premium leather heated seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto tech, and roof racks that can handle the payload. The 3-litre turbo-diesel engine offered total control of the 4x4 terrain command system, and the D-Max has an impressive 800mm wading depth. The double-cab D-Max comes with a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

6. Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux is well known as an ultimate dual-purpose ute. These tough units are popular all around the country from the worksite to the beach and the bush. The newly beefed-up exterior syncs nicely with the powerful 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The performance felt seamless, supported by front and rear ventilated disc brakes, alloy wheels, and all-terrain tyres. On the inside, the sports interior is plush, comfortable, and detailed. The Toyota Hilux shows off the latest automotive tech and safety features. Definitely worth a visit to your dealership for a test drive.

7. Ford Ranger Raptor

The inspired Ford Ranger Raptor desert racing style adapts well to all road and workplace conditions. Testing for the Ford Ranger Raptor is rigorous, undertaken in unforgiving sub-zero to +50° Celsius temperatures. The result is a hardy workhorse with a high-strength steel frame body for robust capability. We were impressed with Raptor dual-cab ute design elements such as the reinforced chassis and refined rear end specifically designed to handle a wide range of difficult road conditions.

8. Volkswagen Amarok

The new generation Amarok dual-cab ute exterior is robust and confident, while the interior is refined and inviting. Gone are the days when utes were sparse, minimalist vehicles. Today's best dual-cab utes offer low-emissions for eco-friendly drive, without compromising the tough ute personality. The Volkswagen Amarok is a premium vehicle that is built to handle tough love. We found both Amarok offerings, the 2.3-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine and the 3.0-litre twin-turbodiesel V6 alternative, powerful and responsive. The Amarok features 30 driver assist systems and loads of innovative new car technology.

Additional makes and models worth checking out include LDV T60, Toyota Landcruiser, Ford Ranger Wildtrak, and Holden Colorado.

What to look for in a 2024 ute?

Every ute driver has their new vehicle preferences. Important considerations include:

How much can it carry?

How much can it tow?

How safe is it to drive?

Can it go off-road?

Does the technology make life easier?

Can a dual-cab ute be a family car?