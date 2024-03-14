Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Child was present while mother was attacked by central Victorian man

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 15 2024 - 7:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Griffiths was jailed for his assaults on a woman, after appearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Hayden Griffiths was jailed for his assaults on a woman, after appearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A central Victorian mother has described how her young child repeatedly asks "Is mummy sad?" after they witnessed a man assault her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.