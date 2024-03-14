Child was present while mother was attacked by central Victorian man

A central Victorian mother has described how her young child repeatedly asks "Is mummy sad?" after they witnessed a man assault her.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the child - who is not yet of school age - had told others that Hayden Griffiths, 23, had "punched my mummy and really hurt my mummy".
Griffiths has pleaded guilty to charges including two counts of assault, two counts of recklessly causing injury, two counts of unlawfully assaulting a female, unlawfully assaulting by kicking and recklessly engaging in conduct - specifically choking a female - that placed them in danger of serious injury.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard a victim impact statement from the woman, read to the court by the police prosecutor.
The court heard Griffiths assaulted the woman at a house in November 2023 by kneeing and punching her, and also choking her with his hands.
The woman then went to a nearby company "in fear of the accused".
She was treated for injuries which were consistent with being choked.
In December 2023, the man again assaulted the woman by punching and kneeing her to the face, which was witnessed by the child.
The mother then went to the same nearby business she had previously sought shelter in, where she was described as "visibly distressed".
She was captured in the store CCTV standing outside the entry for around two minutes before Griffiths walked the victim's child over to her before leaving.
Two minutes later he is seen rushing back toward the victim who was then inside the store.
Police said the victim was holding onto her child and walking back as the accused cornered her at the front counter area of the store.
A witness heard the victim say "get away from me" as Griffiths approached her and started to coax the woman to return to a home.
He left around three minutes later, while the mother and child locked themselves inside the toilet at the store and a witness called police.
When the victim went to hospital she spoke with police and was "visibly distressed and in fear of the accused".
She had extensive bruising to the her forehead, right bicep, left shoulder and bicep, and the left thigh, and medical records matched her version of events.
Griffiths admitted to grabbing the victim by the arm causing significant bruising.
He did not initially make admissions to kneeing, chocking or hitting the victim.
The woman, through her victim impact statement, said her biggest fear was that he would find her and "drag me out of the house and flog me", while explaining the significant impact of the crimes against her.
Griffiths was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of eight months with conviction, and 93 days of pre-sentence detention, to be followed by a 12-month community corrections order with 100 hours of community work.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon acknowledged Griffiths' extensive psychiatric history and his plea of guilty.
He also said Griffiths' actions were "deplorable acts of violence".
He said the second incident was "even worse, in the presence of a child".
For help, you can contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.