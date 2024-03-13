Titles over, male netballers look forward to their next opportunity

JUNE can't come quick enough for the North Central Region's 17-and-under representative netballers and their coach Vanessa Saunders.
Fresh from a gallant and ultra-competitive performance at the Netball Victoria State Titles in Bendigo over the long weekend, the enthusiastic youngsters have their sights set on this year's Association Championships.
A bold effort by Saunders' team on Saturday included three wins and a draw from their six minor round matches, before coming up two goals short of eventual champions Henderson (8-6) in their semi-final showdown.
Saunders could not have been prouder of her players, a sprinkling of which were playing in their first major tournament.
"The boys were down by five in that semi-final, but managed to claw it back to one (goal) down. There was a turnover and that pushed it back to two," she said.
"But that was a great effort against a Henderson team which trains together all the time.
"We did manage to beat them earlier in the tournament, so the boys did an awesome job.
"Out of the weekend, some of the boys who have just joined us are now really keen to keep playing male netball and not just mixed netball."
All the boys stepped up and did what we asked of them- Vanessa Saunders
Xavier Guzzardi earned the nod as most improved, while defender Caleb Mountford and goaler Jack Davidge were the standouts at their respective ends of the court.
Davidge led from the front as captain and pulled double duty on the weekend as one of 10 North Central-aligned umpires appointed to officiate matches.
Saunders said all players had moments of prominence.
"We have a really tall player from Echuca, Jude Phyland, and Echuca have a lot of boys playing in their mixed comp, so it's great that he can now go back with the hope they will get a team up and running for the Association Championships," she said.
"He's over six foot and that was a real asset for our team.
"Caleb's younger brother Levi Mountford only just qualified in age and he wasn't sure how he'd go stepping up. But he just took it on the chin and was matching them.
"And Bryce Nichols played with us all day and then went over and raced at the madison carnival. That was a big ask.
"All the boys stepped up and did what we asked of them.
"I couldn't be prouder, especially when you consider we don't play together all the time or have a male competition up here (in the Bendigo region) and all the other teams' players play in male competitions.
"It's a different type of netball to mixed netball."
Saunders said her players were eager to stick together for a crack at the Association Championships, in which they would play under the banner of the Castlemaine District Netball Association.
The CDNA boys team finished runners-up at last year's championships.
