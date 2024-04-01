Bendigo B-52s continue build-up to new Masters footy season

THE Bendigo Masters Football Club is gearing up for another exciting season, as men over 35 lace up their boots and hit the field in pursuit of fun, fitness, and camaraderie.
With a focus on promoting men's health and keeping individuals active, the club is set to embark on a journey of sport and wellness.
Founded on the principles of fostering 'footy for fun' beyond competitive leagues, the Bendigo Masters Football Club - also known as the B-52s - offers a platform where the fun of the game takes precedence.
For many of its members, the club represents not just a sporting outlet, but a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for Australian Rules Football.
"We're not here to win trophies; we're here to have a good time and stay active," club president Ben Hunter said.
"Footy for us is about more than just scoring goals, it's about the friendships we form, the laughs we share, and the positive impact it has on our physical and mental well-being."
The club caters specifically to men aged over 35, recognising the unique needs and challenges that this demographic faces concerning health and fitness.
As individuals transition into their mid-30s and beyond, maintaining an active lifestyle becomes increasingly important for overall health and longevity.
The B-52s provide an avenue for men to engage in regular exercise while enjoying the thrill of the game.
"Many of our members have busy lives with work and family commitments, but carving out time for footy is a priority because it makes us feel good," Hunter said.
"Being part of this club means we hold each other accountable for staying active, and that's invaluable.
"Central to the ethos of the club is a commitment to promoting men's health.
"Beyond the physical benefits of regular exercise, participating in a team sport like football has been shown to improve mental health by reducing stress and anxiety while boosting self-esteem and social connections.
"We're not just teammates; we're a support network.
"We understand the importance of looking after ourselves and each other, both on and off the field.
"The Masters competition gives these guys the opportunity to stay active and still enjoy the love of footy, while still having a great work/family/lifestyle balance."
The B-52s comprise a wide age bracket between 35 and 55.
"Our next goal is to create an over 45s team to help keep as many of these guys active for as long as we can," Hunter said.
"So we're always looking for new players.
"With no bench limit in the Masters competition, we'll never have too many."
Less than a month out from their season opener against Goulburn Valley Giants on April 21, coach Ben Matthews said early indications were strong the B-52s could piece together another good season.
"We have a really good core group, but ideally we'd like another four or five regulars to get us a good team every week," he said.
"We've had three or four nights in pre-season, where we've had up to 25 people turn up.
"If we could get 25 regularly, we'd be in great shape.
"As you can imagine, we normally lose one or two during the game through fatigue or niggles."
The club will play 10 games during the season against the likes of Goulburn Valley, Ballarat, Echuca, Melton, Sunbury and Woodend.
"We are pretty competitive, but I think only two of three players on our list are under 40," said Matthews, who is into his third season as coach.
"They are a really good bunch of blokes - never any qualms.
"They just get there to training, you set up some drills and they do them. It's all about having fun."
The Bendigo Masters Football Club welcomes new members interested in joining their ranks for a season of footy, fitness, and friendship.
The club is currently training at the Browning Street Oval in Kangaroo Flat on Wednesday nights, but is looking for a more permanent base ahead of the season.
For more information, visit Facebook, the club's website at www.bendigomastersfc.com.au or contact the B-52s directly at president@bendigomastersfc.com.au
