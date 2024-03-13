'They won't believe you if you tell anyone', abuser told child

A child victim of abuse was told by her abuser that she wouldn't be believed if she told anyone what was happening.
But her story has now been found proven by the County Court sitting in Bendigo.
The 64-year-old man pleaded guilty to an indecent offence against the intellectually disabled child but will escape jail time unless he reoffends, the court heard.
John Hopkins, 64, now lives in north Queensland but lived in Murraydale, north of Swan Hill, at the time of the crime around 2005 to 2006.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo heard Hopkins had pleaded guilty to an indecent offence against the victim.
In sentencing Hopkins, Magistrate Sarah Leighfield told the victim's family members, who were in the court, that she hoped this would help the now adult woman move on,
The magistrate acknowledged it had been a significant moment in her life.
The court heard the victim, who has an intellectual disability, had taken Hopkins a hot beverage when he was in bed feeling unwell.
He told her to hop into bed and when she did he "put his arms around her and hugged her" before committing an indecent act over her clothes.
The court heard he told her, "Don't tell anyone" and "They won't believe you if you tell anyone", before he drove her to another property.
Around eight years later, the victim told a family member that Hopkins had hugged her and told her not to tell anyone.
At a later time, the victim told the partner of a family member that Hopkins had "touched her" and the allegations were reported to police in December, 2020.
Hopkins, who arrested in March 2021 at the Swan Hill Police Station, initially called the allegations "absolute rot".
Judge Leighfield called the victim a "particularly vulnerable" child.
She said while Hopkins' plea was not at the earliest stage, it was "valuable" and had "saved the victim from giving evidence" in court.
She said she was satisfied the plea represented an acceptance of responsibility.
Judge Leighfield also noted a number of "aggravating features" present in some cases were lacking in Hopkins' crime. These were listed as the "relatively short duration", the "lack of prior grooming" and that the offence was committed over clothes.
The court heard Hopkins had studied at Longerenong College, near Horsham, and had worked on the family farm for many years.
He also taught at Swan Hill TAFE until 2009, when he left for health reasons.
In 2009 he then had a brain haemorrhage while using a tractor on the farm and then a stroke during surgery.
Hopkin's defence lawyer said one of his client's four children had died before the crimes against the victim, which Judge Leighfield said was, "understandably, a particularly difficult period of life".
The court heard he also adopted the three children of his brother after he passed away from a snake bite.
Judge Leighfield acknowledged Hopkins' "community service" including contributions to football and umpiring which he has continued in Queensland.
Hopkins was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
He will not face prison time unless he commits another offence. Judge Leighfield said, by way of an example, this could be driving while disqualified.
Hopkins would then have to complete the four months in prison.
He will be a registerable sex offender for eight years.
The court heard he was "unlikely to reoffend", that he had no prior or subsequent history and that he had "strong prospects for rehabilitation".
Hopkins' lives with his adopted son in Queensland. He no longer has contact with his two eldest daughters.
For help, you can contact:
