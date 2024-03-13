Draining a swamp in summer? It may seem odd but it's needed

Water levels will drop in two major wetlands north of Bendigo as managers juggle an extremely wet summer with animal breeding seasons.
The North Central Catchment Management Authority will lower the water levels at the Johnson and Hird swamps to reduce the spread of reeds and provide better breeding and feeding conditions for waterbirds.
The region around the wetlands was lashed with rain in December and January, recording over 145mm and 118mm, respectively, which led to flooding in large parts of central Victoria.
North Central CMA Environmental Water Reserve Officer Peter O'Toole said summer flooding spread reeds into open water.
He said while lowering the water levels in summer may look strange, it was for the local waterbirds.
"By lowering the water levels now, the fringes will dry out, helping control the spread of reeds and providing open-water habitat for ducks, as well as the right conditions for wading birds," he said.
"It will also mean we can protect the work we have been doing with Barapa Barapa First Nations people, planting redgums to replace those that died when the wetlands were irrigation storages.
"It may seem odd to be releasing water from wetlands to protect trees and waterbirds, but at this time of the year, and at these wetlands, it's the right management decision."
Around 50cm could be drained from Johnson Swamp while up to 30cm would go at Hird Swamp.
Mr O'Toole said work was being done with multiple stakeholders to best explore the way forward for management of the wetlands.
"Managing wetlands and rivers is more than just adding water," he said.
"Complementary measures such as revegetation and wetting and drying cycles can be just as important.
"We're working with community groups and organisations such as Parks Victoria and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action's Arthur Rylah Institute to manage vegetation and create the right conditions for waterbirds at these wetlands."
Water will be released to correspond with current high irrigation demand, to allow creek and wetland water to mix and help mitigate any potential water quality issues.
The water will be drained into Pyramid Creek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.