Bendigo midweek bowls team advance to State Pennant finals

Bendigo is through to the midweek bowls Champion of State Pennant finals in early May.
The Royals won the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Bowls Region midweek pennant playoffs on Tuesday, defeating Echuca and Maryborough Highlands Society.
With Maryborough sent straight to the final, the Royals faced Echuca in an elimination final first up.
The 53-40 shot victory was closer than it looked, with Echuca getting two out of three rinks up.
Lee Harris was beaten by Roma Opie in a close contest 17-14, while Gary Downie lost 17-10 against Ian Page.
Thankfully for the Royals, star skipper Luke Hoskin was in top form, winning comfortably 29-6 over Kerryn Evans.
The Royals had a much easier time of it in the final, with Maryborough smashing the Tartans 51-20.
All three rinks were successful, with Downie bouncing back for a 21-9 triumph against Leanne Wallis and Lee Harris doing the same in a 16-6 victory over Tilleke Wadeson.
The region victory comes after the Royals produced one of the best midweek bowls grand final performances in recent memory, smashing Kangaroo Flat 77-26 in a decider they went into as slight underdogs.
ROUND 1 VS ECHUCA:
Luke Hoskin 29 def Kerryn Evans 6, Lee Harris 14 It Roma Opie 17, Gary Downie 10 It Ian Page 17
FINAL VS MARYBOROUGH HIGHLANDS SOCIETY TARTAN:
Lee Harris 16 def Tilleke Wadeson 6, Gary Downie 21 def Leanne Wallis 9, Luke Hoskin 14 def Gregory Shay 6
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.