Shot put star Berg surpasses 16-metre mark in New Zealand

BENDIGO athlete Emma Berg surpassed the 16-metre mark yet again as she competed in shot put at the Sir Graeme Douglas Invitation field and track meet on Sunday in New Zealand.
The 10th running of the classic in Auckland drew athletes from many parts of the world.
It was also the final leg in the World Athletics Continental Tour.
A three-time Australian open champion, Berg's best in Auckland was 16.17m as she finished fourth.
Canada's Grace Tennant hit a mark of 16.66m to win a closely-fought contest from New Zealand's Kaia Tupu-South, 16.48m; and Chile's Natalia Duco, 16.26m.
The meet in New Zealand carried Bronze status and was another important leg for contenders for this year's Paris Olympics.
Berg and long-time coach Peter Barrett made their way across to Auckland.
Next major hit-out for Berg will be Athletics Australia's national field and track titles to be run from April 11 to 19 in Adelaide.
The 101st national titles are backed by Chemist Warehouse.
Several athletes from Bendigo Region are in the running to be in Victoria's team for a variety of disciplines.
