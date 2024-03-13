Distance switch paying dividends for Jake Hilson

PROFESSIONAL athletes often refer to the Stawell Gift Carnival as their grand final and Bendigo's Jake Hilson is no exception.
And like most competitors, the 25-year-old hopes he will be peaking at the right time come Easter.
Hilson is fast approaching the finale of the most consistent season of his running career.
It's been a season marked by change following a shift in focus from sprints to largely middle-distance races.
The switch reaped handsome rewards last Saturday night when Hilson took out the 800m men's final at the Bendigo International Madison athletics carnival.
Even Hilson himself could not have envisioned the success the changes would bring.
"I made the switch from sprints to more distance-based stuff due to hamstring issues and what not, so I have been putting in a lot more kilometres than I have in the past, especially now training with Michael Preece," he said.
"He's more of a distance runner and he has pretty much changed the way I train. It's been a bit of a breakout season.
"I've pretty much ran PBs across the board ... 800, 1500, 3km, 5km and 10km. It's been unbelievable.
"That's coming from running 100s, 200s and 400s.
"It's been great - I'm really enjoying it again."
Hilson pointed to one other distinct edge he had on his rivals going into Saturday night's final - the hometown advantage.
"My heat was about 1.30ish in the afternoon and the final was about 9 o'clock at night, so there was a massive gap in between," he said.
"It was about 37 degrees so I went home after my heat to get out of the heat and to chill out a bit.
"A couple of weeks ago I was down at the Beachside Gift (in Meltone) and I had five hours between races. Sitting around in the heat all day just isn't good for you. Not a great preparation at all.
"But I did go into Saturday with a little bit of confidence.
"As I said to someone on the day, you are always a bit confident going into it, but with handicap racing, you just never know what might happen.
"I have been running for a few seasons now over the 800s, but this was the first win I've had. So I probably think I was due."
Hilson, the son of Bendigo athletics stalwart Greg Hilson, praised the influence of his coach Preece, a multiple Victorian Athletic League event winner.
"It's probably only been six months that I have trained with Michael, but it's completely changed my focus and the PBs have flowed," he said.
"The extra Ks and the extra track sessions with a great group of guys - Seb Rossi and Mitch Fitzgerald - has been really enjoyable.
"I don't know what it is, but running has gone crazy lately. It's a real trend at the moment."
His 800m triumph was Hilson's first VAL victory since he won the Daylesford Gift in 2018.
He now has his sights on this weekend's Ringwood Gift meeting, where he will again target the 800m.
From there he will set sail for Stawell at Easter, where he will dare to dream of winning for the first time on one of Australian athletics biggest stages.
"Obviously I am running quicker than I have ever run, doing all my PBs," he said.
"I have the mile on Easter Saturday, which I believe I have a pretty good mark in, and then on Easter Monday, I'll be doing the 800 again.
"It's the big dance - the grand final. Everyone wants to to win at Stawell.
"Hopefully I can make another Stawell final and see if I can't get a placing or a win.
"Last year I made the 800 final, but came sixth or seventh. Beating that would be great."
I have been running for a few seasons now over the 800s, but this was the first win I've had. So I probably think I was due- Jake Hilson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.