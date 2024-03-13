Unhealthy results: take the first step towards a better life in Bendigo

Bendigo Community Health Services is sending out a city-wide invitation to Take the First Step to healthy eating and active living.
Autumn is considered the best time in Bendigo to get out to the many parks, gardens, pools, walking and cycling paths and get started on the recommended 30 minutes of exercise a day. Likewise, the season brings plenty of fresh produce, and much of it locally grown.
Bendigo Community Health Services is encouraging locals to munch on a granny smith, snack on a pear, plus incorporate the optimal five veggies into their daily meals.
Health Promotion officer Moni Sonsuwan said the Take the First Step campaign was partly in response to the most recent City of Greater Bendigo Active Living census.
It showed while 57.3 per cent of Greater Bendigo residents met the physical activity guidelines, 52.9 per cent wanted to move more.
On average, Greater Bendigo adults ate 2.8 serves of vegetables per day, and 1.6 serves of fruit, compared to the optimal five serves of veg and two of fruit.
"We know there are many barriers to meeting the recommended requirements for a healthy lifestyle," Ms Sonsuwan said.
"But we also know there are lots of ways to get around many of those barriers, which is where our campaign will help.
"From now until the end of April we'll be sharing tips on how to include more veggies in your diet, and how to find time for free and fun activities, at home or in our public spaces.
"Whether you're looking to add to an active lifestyle, or take the first steps to becoming active, we're here to encourage you.
"Plus, we'll be out and about at community events with healthy snacks and games to get people moving."
Take the First Step was launched in the Hargreaves Mall this week, with Bendigo Community Health Services health promoters giving away Gurri Wanyarra passes and skipping ropes.
