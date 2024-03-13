Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Unhealthy results: take the first step towards a better life in Bendigo

March 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Makayla, Elisha and Jesse eat a healthy snack while watching Mark master Jenga at the launch of the Take The First Step campaign in Hargreaves mall. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Makayla, Elisha and Jesse eat a healthy snack while watching Mark master Jenga at the launch of the Take The First Step campaign in Hargreaves mall. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo Community Health Services is sending out a city-wide invitation to Take the First Step to healthy eating and active living.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.