Huge home with a Hamptons vibe

This huge home offers a lovely blend of convenience and tranquillity.
When we spoke to agent Amy Arthur the first thing she brought to our attention was that it's "unique in the sense that it's hard to find an almost 3000 square metre block that close to town."
Furthermore, "it's really nestled into this quiet little spot but only a couple of minutes drive to everything in Strathfieldsaye with cafes and schools, and still 15 minutes or less to Bendigo's CBD," Amy said.
The folks who have seen it so far were impressed in various ways, and the favourite thing of the children seems to be the fact it has a creek running through the back of the property (the perimeter is on the other side of the creek).
The home was built in 2011 with a steel frame and brick veneer exterior in an elevated spot and built up further, sitting higher than neighbouring homes.
Inside the home "has a quality feel about it and probably a bit of a Hamptons vibe when you're in it," Amy said.
"It has classic styling with the decorative skirting and cornices for example, so it's more detailed than a lot of other modern homes. And it is a very big house with a lot of living space."
This includes four living areas, with a lounge, a family room (which is open plan to the kitchen), a rumpus and a huge sunroom.
Plus there's a wide covered outdoor entertaining area at the rear of the home.
That kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances including a dishwasher, double ovens, and a 900mm 6-burner gas cooktop.
The layout also includes a study in addition to the four bedrooms. The main has a generous walk-through robe to the ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms each have a built-in robe and use of the family bathroom with a freestanding shower and a bathtub, plus the toilet is separate.
The home has ducted evaporative cooling, along with gas ducted heating and a gas-boosted solar hot water service.
The front of the home includes a double garage, and there's a drive down the side for regular size vehicles to access the rear if needed.
Despite its size, the block is actually rather low-maintenance, and it includes an established orchard and raised vegetable beds, along with a fully automatic irrigation system and two 6x3m garden sheds.
