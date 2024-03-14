Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Huge home with a Hamptons vibe

By House of the Week
March 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huge home with a Hamptons vibe
Huge home with a Hamptons vibe

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 59 Ryalls Lane, Strathfieldsaye
  • $995,000 - $1,080,000
  • LAND: 2991 square metres (approx)
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Amy Arthur 0431 684 818
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This huge home offers a lovely blend of convenience and tranquillity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.