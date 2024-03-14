Epitome of modern living

This remarkable two-story contemporary home was crafted just five years ago by an esteemed builder renowned for excellence.
As a result the property offers a distinctive lifestyle experience where practicality meets luxury.
Elegance, comfort, and refinement define this residence, and this is showcased throughout with details such as its soaring cathedral ceilings and an excellent kitchen boasting a striking timber island bench and high-end appliances.
The spacious living area exudes sophistication, and is also accentuated by magnificent high ceilings and tall doors, embodying the brilliance of the home's design.
The main bedroom area is an impressive retreat inclusive of a balcony overlooking lush surroundings, along with a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
All three bedrooms are generously sized and the layout also provides a pair of dedicated study nooks.
The low-maintenance lot has meticulously landscaped gardens and dual-street frontage, so the location provides both seclusion and accessibility.
Other notable features include a generous double garage with built-in storage, a detached workshop, and a covered outdoor entertaining area.
All in all, this home caters perfectly to those seeking a lock-up-and-go lifestyle.
