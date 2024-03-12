Strikers seeking quick rebound against Stars

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling is backing his team to quickly find its feet against fellow Victorian Netball League newcomers the Gippsland Stars in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
The Strikers will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy opening round loss to the Southern Saints last week, in what served as their state league debut.
It's a golden opportunity for the Strikers against another team looking to make its mark in its first year of the competition.
Cowling said he could not have been more impressed by his players response to their tough opening round loss to the Saints.
"We are eager to make amends after last week. The girls trained awesomely last night (Monday). It was really good to see that response after a disappointing game last week," he said.
"I can sense they are really fired-up to bounce back hard.
"We spoke about the fact that we are two new sides both looking for that first win as a club.
"They had a pretty heavy loss last week, but so did we. We are both the new kids on the block, so it's going to take a bit of time for us to get used to that VNL level of netball.
"They undoubtedly had some girls who hadn't played VNL before last week, just like us.
"We're both in a similar position and both wanting that crucial first win."
The Stars opened their season with a 74-32 loss against North East Blaze.
They were always on the back foot after trailing 20-7 at quarter time.
Cowling said there was no disguising his players disappointment after their loss to the Saints, but encouragingly they had vowed to learn from the defeat.
"That was a primary focus of our session last night - executing the basics.
"The girls did that really well, so hopefully we can follow that through to Wednesday night."
The Strikers will enter the clash with an identical squad to last week after state 17-and-under representative Mackenzie O'Dwyer was cleared to play.
O'Dwyer suffered a corkie early in the second quarter against the Saints and played no further part in the match, but trained strongly on Monday.
"It was her first ever injury - she'd never had an ankle or knee or anything like that before. It was the first time she has ever had to come off the court," Cowling said.
State 19-and-under representative Harriet Gall will enter the contest in good form after being a standout in her three quarters on court against the Saints, while midcourters Shae Clifford and Jasmin Gallagher also fared well.
With the Stars not fielding a championship division team this season, the Strikers' senior players will have a bye this week.
They will return to action on March 20 against the reigning premiers City West Falcons.
The Strikers-Stars 23-and-under clash will be played at the State Netball Centre in Parkville, starting at 8.30pm.
