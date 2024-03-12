Ever wanted to own a pub in Bendigo? Now may be your chance

Ever dreamed of owning a pub in Bendigo?
Now you have three to choose from. All have recently arrived on the property market.
Now might be your chance to sate the thirst of many a community member.
You can even choose your neighbourhood, since there's one pub in California Gully, one in Eaglehawk and one in Kangaroo Flat are up for grabs for potential owners or investors.
Pubs can be hot property in Bendigo. One recently sold for an undisclosed sum in Golden Square.
The White Horse Hotel - located on Eaglehawk Road in California Gully - stopped operating in December 2023.
Sitting on a 1142 square-metre block, the hotel offers a large bistro, beer garden, pub and pool room capable of hosting a sizable crowd.
Additionally, the hotel has a three-bedroom residence for the owner to occupy or rent.
Expressions of interest are required.
Located in the heart of the Borough, the Courthouse Hotel is a gem that includes a bar, kitchen, drive-through coffee shop and bottle shop and on-site accommodation for staff or owners.
The pub backs onto Canterbury Park and is very close to the former Town Hall.
The venue is selling for $750,000.
A large beer garden, a spacious dining room and main bar, multiple rooms and offices and a fully equipped kitchen kitchen are some of the highlights of this property.
The Kangaroo Flat Hotel is located very close to the Kangaroo Flat shopping CBD, ready to draw in foot traffic.
It sits on a 974 square-metre block with any future owner able to change and craft the business into whatever they want.
Potential owners can make an expression of interest for the property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.