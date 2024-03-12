Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Wrecking ball could return to high-profile Bendigo site

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This historic flour mill would stay if new demolition plans get the nod from the City of Greater Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
This historic flour mill would stay if new demolition plans get the nod from the City of Greater Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Somebody wants to demolish parts of a prominent industrial site in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.