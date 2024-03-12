Wrecking ball could return to high-profile Bendigo site

Somebody wants to demolish parts of a prominent industrial site in Bendigo.
It is part of a broader push to sell the property a stone's throw from the central business district.
Sellers want to demolish two warehouses next to the five-storey mill building at 87 Charleston Road, Bendigo, along with a water treatment area and truck wash.
The historic mill building and a shed on the Lansell Street side of the property would stay. So would an office building and a weigh bridge.
This map shows the site (in green) and the buildings that could be demolished:
It would not be the first time in recent years a demolition crew would have been on site.
One team took 20 minutes to rip down five towering aluminum silos back in 2022.
This video shows how fast each silo fell:
The City of Greater Bendigo is considering the latest demolition plan and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
It is part of preparations to sell the one hectare site as four separate listings after plans for an Amazing Mill Market changed.
Real estate agents from Colliers started sounding out the market about sales options in late-2023.
