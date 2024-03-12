Public to voice concerns over 78-house subdivision, rezoning at Epsom

Flooding concerns will again be a hot topic when plans to rezone nine hectares of land from farming to residential at Epsom come under scrutiny at a public meeting.
The plans involved farm land from past Montis Lane to Bucklands Street, immediately west of the Bendigo Creek to allow a 78-lot residential development to take place.
The land is entirely located within an area subject to inundation overlay and would need to be cleared of vegetation.
City of Greater Bendigo Council has already approved the rezoning but flood concerns and vegetation clearance are expected to be issues raised by community members at a meeting on Wednesday, March 13.
Residents and representatives from Landcare groups and the City of Greater Bendigo are set to attend the meeting, to be held at the Montis Lane and Saade Street intersection.
Council agreed to rezone the land in July last year, where six of nine councillors voted to approve the plans and send the to the state's planning minister.
Cr Greg Penna was one who raised flooding concerns at that meeting.
"When nature lets fly with a heavy downpour I would not want to be one of the 78 residents who may live there," he said.
Planning documents stated the development responded to a state government housing strategy to have 1000 new houses built every year to meet demand in Greater Bendigo.
"The proposal considers the environmental risk flooding to the site recognised under the [Land Subject to Inundation Overlay]," the report stated.
"A Stormwater Management Plan has been prepared which appropriately assesses the proposal flood risk and demonstrates the proposed roads significantly impact the flood shape of the site, and forces flood spread to be contained to roads, avoiding impact to dwellings."
The plan outlines an existing detention basin where stormwater would be drained.
The North Central Catchment Management Authority did not object to the plans.
At last July's meeting, Cr Jen Alden also doubted whether the development of 78 houses was appropriate.
She questioned why so many houses should rise there, why storm water needed to drain into a basin off site and the potential removal of some native vegetation.
