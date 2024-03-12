Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Public to voice concerns over 78-house subdivision, rezoning at Epsom

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 13 2024 - 8:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine hectares of land at Epsom could be rezoned, which would result in 78 houses being built. Image by Google Earth
Nine hectares of land at Epsom could be rezoned, which would result in 78 houses being built. Image by Google Earth

Flooding concerns will again be a hot topic when plans to rezone nine hectares of land from farming to residential at Epsom come under scrutiny at a public meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.