Private slice of paradise

This stunning property enjoys tranquillity and serenity with brilliant sunsets over the rolling hills
A seasonal tree-lined creek traverses the 5.7 acre property as well.
The home has over 50 squares inside, with polished concrete floors and high ceilings in the foyer.
The main suite is like a retreat, featuring a walk-in robe and a lavish ensuite, complete with twin vanity and a double shower.
The expansive open-plan kitchen, dining, and family living area has floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the stunning rural panorama, while the pristine kitchen boasts stone-topped benches, a Bosch cooktop, twin wall ovens, and a butler's pantry.
A separate wing houses three bedrooms with built-in robes, an updated bathroom and a separate toilet.
Then there's a separate rumpus room and an adjoining fifth bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
Outside, a side verandah and a pavilion provide cover for stellar outdoor dining and relaxation overlooking the 10m lap pool and the landscaped gardens.
A double garage with auto door has access to the pantry via the laundry.
Additional features include ducted heating and cooling, a wood heater, ceiling fans, 90,000L of rainwater storage, a separate powered Colorbond garage, garden irrigation, and a rabbit-proof vegetable garden.
