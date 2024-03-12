Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA team of the round: round 12

1 - Brayden Stepien 85 (116) - White Hills
Stepien anchored the Demon's chase of 193 in its dead rubber clash against Eaglehawk.
He batted at his usual good tempo, hitting 12 boundaries and a pair of sixes across the 116-ball innings.
2 - Zoltan Smyth 81 (123) - Strathfieldsaye
A very impressive knock from opener Zoltan Smyth against a high-class Suns bowling unit wasn't enough to get the Jets over the line and into the finals.
Smyth departed with the score at 7-105 having made 81 of those runs.
3 - Kyle Humphrys 109 (111) - Bendigo
One of the more remarkable innings in recent BDCA history.
On a day where 22 wickets fell, Humphrys was the lone batter of substance, hitting a run a ball 109.
It was also Humphrys ninth ton for the Goers, which surpassed the previous club record of eight held by Chris Squibb.
4 - Riley Treloar 101 (163) - Bendigo United
A second ton in Treloar's breakout first XI season led the Redbacks to the top four.
Treloar compiled 460 runs at an average of 46 across the first XI regular season.
5 - Grant Waldron 84 (185) - Strathdale-Maristians
Suns first drop Grant Waldron heads into the finals series as one of the form bats in the BDCA.
For the second game in a row, Waldron compiled 84 on a rare day where most of the Suns batters got starts but failed to go on with it.
6 - Dylan Klemm 81 (143) & 2-18 9.0 - Kangaroo Flat
The best all-round performance came from the Roos Dylan Klemm.
The middle-order bat top scored with 81 on day one before claiming the wickets of both Golden Square openers on Saturday.
7 - Stephen Barrett 100* (98) - Bendigo United (WK)
Wicket-keeper batsman Stephen Barrett brought up his maiden ton for the Redbacks.
Barrett struck at better than a run a ball, smashing seven boundaries and a trio of maximums.
8 - Cameron Taylor 5-61 24.3 - Strathdale-Maristians (C)
Suns skipper Cameron Taylor's five-wicket haul against the Jets ensured he concluded the home and away season as the BDCA leading wicket-taker with 34.
The leg-spinner tore through the Jet's top order, claiming the vital scalps of Savith Weerasinghe and Ben Devanny for ducks.
9 - Nathan Fitzpatrick 4-5 3.0 & 7-51 18.5 - Bendigo
The bowling performance of the season was produced by Bendigo's Nathan Fitzpatrick on Saturday.
The fast bowler finished with incredible match figures of 11-56 of 21.5, which is the fourth-best match figures in a BDCA game since the turn of the century.
10 - Marcus Mangiameli 3-15 18.4 - Bendigo United
Mangiameli was as tight as ever with the ball in hand on day one at Huntly Recreation Reserve.
The off-spinner went at less than a run per over, finishing with figures of 3-15 off 18.4.
11 - Zac Sims 4-38 9.0 & 3-28 5.0 - Sandhurst
While not at the levels of Fitzpatrick, Sandhurst's Zac Sims also did significant damage across two innings at Atkins Street Oval.
The fast bowler concluded a fine home and away campaign with match figures of 7-66 off 14.0.
