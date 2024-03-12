Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA team of the round: round 12

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated March 12 2024 - 11:47am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo fast bowler Nathan Fitzpatrick in action during his second innings spell of 7-51 off 18.5 on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo fast bowler Nathan Fitzpatrick in action during his second innings spell of 7-51 off 18.5 on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

BDCA TEAM OF THE ROUND: ROUND 12

1 - Brayden Stepien 85 (116) - White Hills

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.