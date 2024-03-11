Demons, Bulldogs book berths in BDCA second XI grand final

GOLDEN Square and White Hills will battle it out for the Bendigo District Cricket Association second XI premiership after winning their semi-finals in contrasting fashion at the weekend.
White Hills thrashed Bendigo United by 150 runs, while Golden Square held on by three runs in a thriller against Strathdale-Maristians.
Fourth-placed Golden Square's score of 219 at Bell Oval just proved to be enough, with the top-of-the-ladder Suns all out for 216 in reply.
Luke Baird capped a superb bowling performance for the Bulldogs, taking the match-winning wicket when he bowled Jack Smith (1).
Golden Square took 3-8 late in the game as the Suns fell from 7-208 to all out 216.
Vice-captain Baird finished with a brilliant 6-29 off 15.1 overs, with his wickets included Will Gilmore, who fell agonisingly short of a century.
Suns' No.3 Gilmore was bowled by Baird for 99.
Golden Square's day one score of 219 was highlighted by a century to No.4 Mitch Kemp.
Kemp cracked 16 boundaries and three sixes in making 127, while Ryan Haythorpe took 4-26 for the Suns, who will miss the second XI grand final for the first time since 2020.
Meanwhile, White Hills will have the chance to defend the second XI flag after its comprehensive win at home over Bendigo United.
Featuring 90 from the hard-hitting Ollie Geary, the Demons cracked 299 batting first, which proved well beyond the reach of the Redbacks, who were all out for 149 in reply.
Left-arm spinner Linc Jacobs was superb with the ball for the Demons, taking 5-16 off 17.1 economical overs.
White Hills and Golden Square will clash in the second XI grand final this Saturday and Sunday at the QEO from 12.30pm.
OTHER SEMI-FINAL RESULTS:
THIRD XI:
Eaglehawk 9-188 def Golden Square 8-186.
Bendigo United 3-170 def Sandhurst 8-167.
FOURTH XI:
Strathdale-Maristians 8-330 def Eaglehawk 218.
Kangaroo Flat 4-175 def Strathfieldsaye Jets 8-170.
UNDER-18s:
Bendigo United 5-234 def Strathdale-Maristians 122.
Eaglehawk 93 def Huntly North 72.
