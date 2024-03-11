Kerr savours second Black Opal triumph at Madison carnival

HARRISON Kerr has become a dual winner of the Black Opal men's 400m at the Bendigo International Madison carnival.
Backmarker Kerr (19m) won Sunday night's Black Opal in a classic race as he pipped Paul Tancredi (40m) at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
From Bayswater North, Kerr won in a time of 45.276 seconds, edging out Tancredi (45.361) to become a two-time winner of the race having previously triumphed in 2017.
"I have been training really hard for the past year or so to get back here and it's definitely worth it," Kerr said.
"It was such a close race tonight. I had my race plan where I wanted to catch him (Tancredi) with about 150m to go, but I caught him with about 1m to go, so it didn't quite go to plan, but I got there in the end... just."
The Black Opal final also included Bendigo's Lonain Burnett (39m), who finished fifth in 46.366 seconds.
* In the women's Black Pearl 400m it was a win to the Mornington Peninsula's Declyn Tanner.
Racing off 6m, 17-year-old Tanner won in 55.584 seconds, with Keely Henderson (31m) second in 55.614.
"I'm actually a bit shocked that I won... I only decided that I was going to run during the week," Tanner said.
"But I'm obviously happy that I came and did it. It was a lot of fun, but I didn't I expect at all to win.
"This is only my third VAL (Victorian Athletic League) race and the atmosphere here is great and it was so much fun."
* The Bendigo Thousand 120m women's final was won by Ballarat's Halle Martin.
"I couldn't have asked for better conditions or a better track and the competitors were all so nice, so it's great," an excited Martin said after winning.
Martin, 20, raced off the 11.50m mark and won in a time of 13.586 seconds to notch her second women's open gift win having also triumphed at Shepparton last year.
"I've been making finals for the past few weeks, so I knew I could be a chance this weekend, but I definitely didn't expect to win, so I'm rapt," Martin said.
Amelia Spenceley (11m) was second in 13.670 seconds.
* It was a drought-breaking win for Warrnambool's Aubrey Watson in the Bendigo Thousand 120m men's final.
"I haven't won since the under-14s at Stawell back in 2021, so it has been a while without a win, but I've stuck at it and I'm stoked to take it out tonight," Watson, 17, said.
"This is my first open win, which is great and I'll look forward to Stawell now in a couple of weeks.
"I was happy with my heat run and finished third in my semi, which wasn't my best run, but I felt good tonight and I'm super happy with the result."
* Bendigo's Avery McDermid enjoyed an early birthday present, winning the Open Mile the night before his 16th birthday.
"Usually we'll be at the athletics track (in Flora Hill), but I've done a bit of training on this track recently to get used to it," McDermid said.
"I was too young to run at the carnival last time it was held (in 2020) and it was my first pro race as well, so it's a good result."
* The 400m under-18 mixed final was won by Kylee Drew (63m) in 47.580 seconds.
