Region's 17-and-under teams lead charge at State Titles

NORTH Central's 17-and-under girls and boys teams led the way for the region at the Netball Victorian State Titles in Bendigo over the Labour Day long weekend.
Moved indoors to Red Energy Arena due to the extreme heat, the titles brought together representative teams from across Victoria, vying for honours in female open, 17-and-under and 15-and-under, and male 17-and-under divisions.
Playing shortened games against 17 other teams on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, North Central's 17-and-under girls team just missed a spot in the semi-finals, finishing the tournament in fifth spot with an 11-4-2 record.
Only percentage separated North Central - coached by four-time Sandhurst A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist - and Chisholm (also 11-4-2) in the race for fourth spot.
Chisholm was able to go on to win the title 12-5, defeating Central Highlands (12-4-1), which finished second behind top side Two Bays (15-1-1) after the qualifying rounds.
A proud Gilchrist praised her 12 players' commitment and determination throughout the tournament.
"It was a really outstanding effort by the girls. We're absolutely rapt with their performance, but obviously devastated at the same time to miss the finals on percentage," she said.
"It's pretty tough not making finals when you play 17 games and only drop four.
"We had two draws as well, but to miss finals after only losing four games is a tough pill to swallow. It's pretty cut-throat and it shows that every goal counts.
"The girls were exhausted after three days, but I know if we had made finals, they would still have dug deep and put their best foot forward.
"They were up most of the weekend. It was impressive to see such young kids be able to perform at that level for such a long period of time."
Maryborough defender Ella Patten put the writing on the wall for a big season ahead at whichever level she is picked to play at, producing a standout performance.
"She is just amazing and is doing things we can't always teach at netball," Gilchrist said of Patten, the BFNL's 17-and-under league best and fairest in 2023.
"Her knowledge of the game and her athletic ability is phenomenal. I can't wait to see what this year brings for her. Whether it's A-grade, A-reserve or 17-and-under at Maryborough, she has a bright future.
"But every girl played their role. What got us across the line in all of our games was the consistent effort from everyone."
North Central's 17-and-under boys placed third in an ultra-competitive four-team race for the title.
After finishing the qualifying rounds with a 3-2-1 record, North Central was narrowly beaten 8-6 in its semi-final encounter against Henderson.
Henderson claimed the title with a 10-8 victory over Elmer.
Demonstrating the evenness of the competition, North Central defeated Henderson in one of the teams' minor round games and also drew with Elmer, which was the runner-up.
North Central's 15-and-under team finished in 14th position with a 4-12-1 record.
The team registered wins against Wimmera-Mallee 10-5 on Saturday and Glenelg 13-5, Murray 10-8 and Sunraysia 12-5 on Sunday.
Henderson claimed the second of its two titles with a 13-10 grand final victory against Elmer.
In the 10-team open division, North Central found the going tough against strong opposition.
The hosts finished in ninth place with two wins, six losses and a draw, with a 10-9 victory in round three over eventual champions Elmer the highlight.
North Central also defeated Glenelg 17-3.
In the grand final, Elmer defeated fellow powerhouse Henderson 13-7.
