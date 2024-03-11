Police concerned for missing man Daniel, last seen in Barnard Street

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old man called Daniel who was last seen in Bendigo.
The missing man was last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo, on Sunday - March 3.
Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he is described at 186cms tall, approximately 90kgs, of a medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Daniel's family and police have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Echuca Police Station on (03) 5483 1500.
Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Call Triple Zero 000 in an emergency.
