First time's a charm for Moran and Will in women's Madison race

THE duo of Chloe Moran and Keira Will have had immediate success teaming together for the first time in a Madison race.
Representing Bendigo Radiology, Moran and Will won Sunday night's women's Madison at the Bendigo International Madison carnival at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Raced over 70 laps and featuring 13 sprints, Moran and Will won with 43 points, finishing 10 clear of Sophie Edwards and Sally Carter (Curore Australia) on 33 points.
Moran and Will were never headed after winning the first two sprints.
"I knew we had a good chance tonight, but it was definitely going to be a tough fight," Will said after the win.
"It was a great opportunity to get out and do some racing; we don't get a lot of opportunities to race Madisons. It was so much fun with a great crowd as well."
Moran - a 2022 Commonwealth Games representative who won gold in the 4000m women teams pursuit - and Will won five of the sprints and were second in another four.
"There was a really good calibre of girls racing tonight and we just had to play it smart and try to set up the sprints well," Moran said.
"You've got to switch on a bit more racing on an outdoor track... we're not used to the longer distance, so it was about working out when to come in for the sprints and I think we ended up timing it pretty well and we're super happy.
"This is our first Madison riding together, so it was a good way to start."
While 25-year-old South Australian Moran has raced in Bendigo before, it was the first time riding at the Madison carnival for Will.
"I didn't know what to expect, but it was fantastic with the crowd and the atmosphere," said 18-year-old Will.
Added Moran: "It's great to see the carnival back up and running. It has been a bit of hiatus, so it's great to have it back after a few years."
Both Moran and Will are now headed to Hong Kong where they will compete at the UCI Track Nations Cup that begins on Friday.
"We will be racing the Madison together in Hong Kong, so this is a really good lead-in to that," Moran said.
2024 Women's Madison top 5: 1st: Keira Will & Chloe Moran (43 points). 2nd: Sophie Edwards & Sally Carter (33). 3rd: Haylee Fuller & Keely Bennett (29). 4th: Mckenzie Milne & Haylee Jack (11). 5th: Prudence Fowler & Georgia Simpson (10).
Meanwhile, earlier Sunday night the cycling program also featured the five-lap Invitational Keirin races.
Fresh off winning her second-consecutive Keirin national title nine days earlier, Bendigo's Alessia McCaig won the female race, while the men's race was won by Graeme Frislie, who later in the night was runner-up in the men's Madison
