'What a great feeling': Agnoletto savours hometown Madison win

BENDIGO'S Blake Agnoletto has lived out one of his cycling dreams by winning his hometown Madison on Sunday night.
Agnoletto and team-mate Ollie Bleddyn produced a tactically brilliant and clinical display at the Tom Flood Sports Centre to win the 200-lap men's Madison at what was the return of the Bendigo International Madison carnival for the first time since 2020.
Representing GJ Gardner Homes, Agnoletto and South Australia's Bleddyn scored 95 points and won in a time of 1h37:14 in front of a crowd of about 2000 people.
Runners-up were the McCaig Air Conditioning team of Graeme Frislie and 2020 winner Conor Leahy (50 points), with the Profound Civil team of New Zealanders James Gardner and Bailey O'Connell (42 points) rounding out the podium in third place.
The German team of Mortiz Malcharek and Moritz Augenstein (Drapac Group) scored the second-most points with 74, but finished ninth after dropping two laps due to a puncture.
"What a great feeling... it's just incredible," Agnoletto said after the race.
"This is something I've thought about since I was 10-years-old... I remember sitting up here with my friends from school and one day dreaming about riding in the Madison, which happened in 2019 when I rode my first one.
"Now for the event to come back after four years and to have the chance to ride it with someone I've been coming through the ranks with in Ollie in front of all my family and friends... there's no better feeling.
"Everyone said, 'you've got a bit of hometown pressure on'. I knew it, but I wasn't trying think about it and get myself in a bad headspace and I feel like we dominated that race."
Agnoletto and Bleddyn certainly did dominate, showing themselves to be the team to beat from the outset.
They won four of the first five sprints and seven of the first 10 at which stage they had 44 points on the board, more than double that of their nearest rivals Frislie and Leahy (20).
Across the 31 sprints, Agnoletto and Bleddyn scored points in 28 of them and finished top two in 20.
"We had the goal where we would push hard and try to get a bit of a gap early," Agnoletto said.
"We knew there were a few smokey teams like Wil Holmes and Zac Marriage (Bendigo Party Hire) who have a lot of road kilometres in their legs and could sit in and hit us later on, which they kept on trying to do.
"But we were able to mark them at every chance and Ollie was just on the ball all night, always at the front.
"I might have been drifting to the back a bit at times, but Ollie was always there at the front, so that was great."
In what was the 50th running of the Madison, 21-year-old Agnoletto became the first Bendigo winner of the great race since Sam Crome teamed with Roy Pieters in 2014.
Sunday night was the first time 22-year-old South Australian Bleddyn had ridden in the Bendigo International Madison as he celebrated a win on debut.
"I haven't done the Bendigo Madison before, or an outdoor Madison either before tonight," Bleddyn said.
"I've heard a lot of hype about the event and was super keen to finally get the chance to put my hand up because it hasn't been on for a few years.
"It was great to have a crack with Blake, who I have been doing a lot of work with and with such a great crowd and environment, I'm stoked to be able to deliver that performance with Blake "
Following their success in Bendigo there was little chance for Agnoletto and Bleddyn to celebrate, with the pair both headed to Melbourne airport early Monday morning to fly to Hong Kong for the UCI Track Nations Cup that begins on Friday.
"It would have been nice to have a couple of drinks with family and friends tonight, but we're on a strict regime," Agnoletto said.
"I might have one beer with my dad and Ollie, but it will be off to bed as early as we can and, hopefully, we can take the positive of tonight into the Madison in Hong Kong."
2024 Men's Madison top 5: 1st: Ollie Bleddyn & Blake Agnoletto (95 pts). 2nd: Graeme Frislie & Conor Leahy (50). 3rd: James Gardner & Bailey O'Donnell (42). 4th: Zac Marriage & Wil Holmes (33). 5th: James Moriarty & Kurt Eather (19).
