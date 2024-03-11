Emotional wellbeing at the centre of new St Peter's learning spaces

A suite of inclusive learning and meeting spaces has been officially opened at St Peter's Primary School.
They include four new classrooms with breakout and storage areas, a meeting room, a toilet area and a large gathering space.
It also includes the refurbishment of an existing classroom.
The new gathering space is called Watputjarra, a Dja Dja Wurrung word meaning "join together, meet together".
"This is a place where many in our community can come together - from our students, to our parents and staff, all in our St Peter's community," said the school's co-principal, Jeremy Darmody.
The new facilities were designed with students' emotional well-being in mind.
"We pride ourselves at St Peter's as an inclusive place and we cater for all the needs in our community," Mr Darmody said.
"This building is a great step towards supporting those needs and offering safe spaces where our students can regulate to focus on their learning needs."
Bishop Shane Mackinlay performed the blessing for the new building and meeting area.
"One of the things that I know is really important here at St Peter's is learning to be resilient - to keep on striving for things that are important to us," Bishop Mackinlay said.
The school was awarded $1.42 million as part of the federal government's Capital Grants Program, which provides funding for non-government schools to improve their infrastructure.
Federal member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, addressed St Peter's students at the opening ceremony.
"I know that they are going to make a real difference to your school and to your teachers and students," she said.
"These facilities will help pave your way to learning and to grow into becoming anything you want - a nurse, a doctor, a plumber, a teachers, a scientist, an engineer, an artist, a musician or a mathematician."
