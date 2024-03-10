Moama steamrolls its way to first pennant flag in Bendigo

MOAMA has steamrolled its way to its first Bendigo premier league weekend pennant lawn bowls premiership.
In their third season in the competition the Steamers proved far too strong for Bendigo East in Sunday's grand final, recording a comfortable 27-shot victory.
The Steamers prevailed 89-62 at South Bendigo.
The winning margin was the biggest in the weekend pennant's top division grand final since Eaglehawk's 39-shot win over Castlemaine in 2008.
Although the final margin was 27 shots in favour of Moama, there was one tied rink and East had one rink up.
However, it was the dominance of the Moama rinks skippered by world bowls legend Alex Marshall and fellow Scotsman Kevin Anderson that gave the Steamers the ascendancy.
Marshall defeated Marc Smith 27-12, while Anderson recorded a 28-14 win over James McGillivray.
In the other two rinks Travis Kelly (Moama) and Darren Burgess (East) finished in a 15-all tie, while the East rink of Paul Vlaeminck beat Cameron Keenan 21-19.
Sunday's victory was Moama's 14th win in a row.
The Steamers started the season 0-2 with losses to Bendigo and Golden Square, before peeling off the 14-straight victories, which included 11 by at least 17 shots.
The premiership also comes after the Steamers had bowed out of the finals in straight sets the previous two years.
"We've always been thereabouts since we came into the competition, but there's a lot of good teams in Bendigo," Moama skipper Anderson said.
"Bendigo East played well today, but our team really stood up when it mattered and delivered on the big occasion.
"I'm really proud of the whole team and it's just a great bunch of people... at the end of the day if we can pride ourselves on being good people rather than good players then I don't really care how the results go, but it's obviously nice to win."
Although the grand final was played almost 100kms up the road, it could have resembled a home game for Moama such was the large contingent of Steamers' supporters who made the trip to support their team.
"The support today was absolutely phenomenal. There was probably close to 100 Moama members here, so to have that support on a Sunday in the scorching heat is absolutely sensational," Anderson said.
Sunday's grand final was brought forward from 1.30pm to the earlier start time of 11am given the 37 degree forecast for the day.
For Bendigo East, it's the second year in a row the Beasties have lost the grand final.
The hefty 27-shot margin though was in contrast to last year's defeat for the Beasties, who were beaten by Bendigo by one shot in a match that came down to the final bowl.
While Moama finished on top of the ladder, the Beasties did it the hard way in getting to the grand final from fourth.
"I'm very proud of the way the guys played," Bendigo East skipper, and club president, Marc Smith said.
"We played as a team all year, but unfortunately today we came up against some very strong competition.
"From our rink perspective Moama was just so consistent and out-bowled us all day.
"If you have a look at Moama's side, it's star-studded with Australian representatives, emerging Jackaroos, international players... they are a very good side."
Among the Moama premiership team was 14-year-old Jacob Brighton, who played in the same rink as his grandfather, Geoff Beattie, which was skippered by Anderson.
"He's going to be a phenomenal player and he really stood up today playing a fantastic game," Anderson said.
"Credit to him and his family for supporting him and it's great he is able to play in the same rink as his pop Geoff and that's a great story.
"We've got a lot of great stories in the team with Geoff and Jacob, father and sons (Peter and Brad Campbell), there's partners who are together with myself and Cass (Millerick), but most importantly, it's a lot of good mates and people who enjoy playing with each other on a Saturday."
Only 82 of the 84 ends were played. In total Moama won 50 ends and Bendigo East 32 - one of which was Vlaeminck's rink picking up seven shots on its fourth end against Keenan.
Since joining the Bendigo competition from Campaspe Moama has won 40 of its 52 games, while Bendigo East's last flag remains 2019.
Moama 89 def Bendigo East 62.
Travis Kelly 15 dr Darren Burgess 15, Alex Marshall 27 def Marc Smith 12, Kevin Anderson 28 def James McGillivray 14, Cameron Keenan 19 lt Paul Vlaeminck 21.
Total ends won - Travis Kelly 10, Darren Burgess 9; Alex Marshall 15, Marc Smith 6; Kevin Anderson 14, James McGillivray 7; Cameron Keenan 11, Paul Vlameinck 10.
Barry Brennan, Olivia Cartwright, Bradley Campbell, Travis Kelly (s). Jacob Brighton, Geoff Beattie, Cass Millerick, Kevin Anderson (s). Paul Newcombe, Kevin Brennan, Matt Robertson, Kevin Anderson (s). Jim Hogan, Glenn Dorward, Peter Campbell, Alex Marshall (s).
